Player of the Month: 8 Premier League Players Nominated for April Award

Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah are among the stars nominated for the Premier League's April Player of the Month.

As well as the pair, Jordan Henderson, Aymeric Laporte, Shane Long, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy and Chris Wood complete the eight-man shortlist for the latest monthly award.

Hazard's three goals and two assists included a stunning solo strike against West Ham at Stamford Bridge, and helped Chelsea rise from top four outsiders to favourites.

Liverpool star Salah also enjoyed a productive month in front of goal, with his four goals taking him to the top of the Premier League's Golden Boot race, whilst teammate Jordan Henderson's goal and three assists also see him included amongst the nominees.

Ayoze Perez's league-leading five goals for the month also sees him recognised, with a hat-trick in a win against Southampton helping Newcastle take a giant step towards safety.

In addition to scoring the fastest ever goal in Premier League history when he netted after just 7.69 seconds against Watford, Southampton's Shane Long sees his four-goal tally earn him a nomination.

Elsewhere, Leicester's Jamie Vardy and Burnley's Chris Wood both registered five goal contributions in April, with both sides enjoying a fine end to the season.

And finally, in an attacker-heavy shortlist, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte represents the only defender to make the cut, with the Frenchman helping his side keep four clean sheets in five games, including in games against Tottenham and Manchester United.

The winner of the award will be announced later next week.