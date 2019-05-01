Real Madrid have long been in pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, and reports from Spain suggest they have moved one step closer after reaching a verbal agreement with the Dane ahead of a blockbuster summer transfer.

Eriksen's current contract expires in the summer of 2020, and he is yet to agree on fresh terms to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, prompting rumours Spurs may be forced to sell him this summer before he can walk away for free the following year.

Signing Eriksen would not be easy but, according to AS, Real have made huge progress on the deal by reaching a verbal agreement with the Dane, including the promise of a sizeable wage increase if he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is said to earn around €4m per year with Spurs, but Real have promised that he can expect a huge pay rise in Spain, the kind of which Spurs are unwilling to offer.

The next task for Real officials is to meet with the Premier League side to negotiate a transfer fee. Having endured lengthy and challenging negotiations to sign both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale in the past, Los Blancos know they will be in for a battle to try and tempt the club to sell.

After initially quoting an asking price of €250m, it is thought that Spurs would be prepared to accept a fee of around €150m for the 27-year-old's signature. However, Real remain optimistic that they can negotiate a discount on that fee, given Eriksen would be soon be available for free once his current deal expires.

Eriksen is thought to be demanding a similar £200,000-a-week salary to Harry Kane, but Spurs have been unprepared to offer such a wage after spending heavily on the construction of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Some in the Spurs dressing room have already expressed their frustration at being paid significantly less than Kane, and Mauricio Pochettino is keen to avoid adding to the problem by offering a similar salary to Eriksen.

As a result, Spurs may be keen to sell Eriksen, and they would certainly welcome a sizeable income after such heavy spending on their stadium.