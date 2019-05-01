Roberto Firmino 'Fails Fitness Test' Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Semi Final With Barcelona

Liverpool have been sweating on Roberto Firmino's fitness after he picked up a muscle injury ahead of the match with Huddersfield Town, and reports from Spain have suggested that he has not recovered in time to face Barcelona on Wednesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has previously confirmed that Firmino would undergo a late fitness test ahead of the Champions League semi-final tie at Camp Nou, adding that he was unsure whether the Brazilian would be ready in time.

There has been no official update from Liverpool, but Cadena Ser claim Firmino has failed the test, and may only be fit enough for a place of the substitute's bench.

However, they state that there is also a chance that the 27-year-old will not even manage that, and could instead be kept on the treatment table to try and ensure he recovers to help the side in the final weeks of the season.

His slight muscle tear kept him completely out of action in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield, with Klopp instead opting to field Daniel Sturridge in attack. Should Firmino miss out, Liverpool may be forced to employ a similar tactic, whilst the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could fill in and allow Mohamed Salah to take up a central role.

This season, Firmino has racked up 16 goals and eight assists, and he has been crucial to the Reds' Champions League journey, netting crucial goals against the likes of Porto and Paris Saint-Germain.

He has missed just two games all season, proving just how highly Klopp values the Brazilian in his starting lineup.

Liverpool may be forced to take to Camp Nou without him, but will be hopeful of welcoming him back in time for the return leg at Anfield on Tuesday.