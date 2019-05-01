Sadio Mane Plays Down Questions Over Real Madrid Interest Ahead of Champions League Semi-Final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané insists that he's "very happy" playing in the Premier League, sidestepping rumours over a potential summer move to Real Madrid.





The Senegal international has been among a list of transfer targets at the Santiago Bernabéu for some time after being hand-picked as a potential new recruit during manager Zinedine Zidane's last spell in charge of the club.





Mané is over in Spain ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, but speaking to the press ahead of the game, the 27-year-old refused to be drawn into speculation over his future following the most recent links with Real Madrid.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"Very good question!” Mané jokingly said after being asked about potentially moving to Spain in the future, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.





"I respect La Liga, it's a good league, they have great players, but the Premier League is also a wonderful league and every single player would want to play there.





"So I have a chance to play there and I am very happy, so that's cool."

Mané didn't stay as tight-lipped when talking about the prospect of playing at Barcelona's Camp Nou, claiming that Liverpool are used to big atmospheres thanks to the reception at Anfield before admitting that he grew up idolising former Barça playmaker Ronaldinho.





"Camp Nou is a wonderful stadium. I have been watching Barcelona since I was young. I'm still watching La Liga sometimes. All of us, we are football players and we love to watch football," he added, ahead of Wednesday's semi-final first leg.





"We are used to it because Anfield is special. But it will be great for us to play in this stadium as every club would want to play. But it's not extra pressure, it's motivation for us to get a good result.

"Ronaldinho was one of my heroes. I really loved watching him play, especially here at Camp Nou. I would have loved to play against him. Him not being here now is an advantage for us! I still love him. He is still my hero forever."