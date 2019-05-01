Thiago Mendes 'Extensively' Scouted by Chelsea Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea have been "extensively" scouting LOSC Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes this season and are considering a move for the Brazilian which depends on the outcome of an appeal against their transfer ban.





The Blues have been barred from signing new players for the next two transfer windows by the footballing authorities, but Chelsea are at least looking to postpone the ban being implemented so that they have time to prepare this summer.





If their ban is temporarily lifted, then journalist Duncan Castles believes that Chelsea will look to complete a €30m deal for Lille's Mendes before the start of next season.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

"[Mendes'] performances this season have got to the level where he’s now got Chelsea looking at him, been scouting him extensively I’ve been told in the last few months.





"Obviously any move is completely dependent on the FIFA decision and if FIFA decide that there will be no postponement of Chelsea’s two transfer window ban, then potentially cast his decision if Chelsea go to [the Court of Arbitration for Sport] to ask that their transfer window be annulled or suspended in the summer.

“But an interesting one I think from Chelsea’s perspective because I don’t think he’ll be a particularly expensive purchase unless there’s a lot of competitive interest in him, you’re looking at probably €30m for Thiago Mendes."

Castles added that Mendes has previously attracted interest from Premier League rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace, while Everton will join Chelsea in the race for his signature if they decide to cash in on Idrissa Gueye.