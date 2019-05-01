Thiago Mendes 'Extensively' Scouted by Chelsea Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
May 01, 2019

Chelsea have been "extensively" scouting LOSC Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes this season and are considering a move for the Brazilian which depends on the outcome of an appeal against their transfer ban.


The Blues have been barred from signing new players for the next two transfer windows by the footballing authorities, but Chelsea are at least looking to postpone the ban being implemented so that they have time to prepare this summer.


If their ban is temporarily lifted, then journalist Duncan Castles believes that Chelsea will look to complete a €30m deal for Lille's Mendes before the start of next season.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

"[Mendes'] performances this season have got to the level where he’s now got Chelsea looking at him, been scouting him extensively I’ve been told in the last few months.


"Obviously any move is completely dependent on the FIFA decision and if FIFA decide that there will be no postponement of Chelsea’s two transfer window ban, then potentially cast his decision if Chelsea go to [the Court of Arbitration for Sport] to ask that their transfer window be annulled or suspended in the summer.

“But an interesting one I think from Chelsea’s perspective because I don’t think he’ll be a particularly expensive purchase unless there’s a lot of competitive interest in him, you’re looking at probably €30m for Thiago Mendes."

Castles added that Mendes has previously attracted interest from Premier League rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace, while Everton will join Chelsea in the race for his signature if they decide to cash in on Idrissa Gueye.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message