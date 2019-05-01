Tiemoue Bakayoko 'Wants Chelsea Return' After Suffering Racist Abuse in Italy

Tiemoue Bakayoko is thought to be keen on leaving Milan this summer to return to Chelsea, after being shocked at the level of racism directed towards him in Italy.

The Frenchman secured a loan move to Milan last summer and has previously spoken of his desire to make the move permanent.

However, he was targeted by a section of Lazio fans during the Coppa Italia semi final, who hurled racist abuse towards Bakayoko before, during and after the game.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

As a result, La Repubblica state that Bakayoko has decided he no longer wants to remain at San Siro, adding that he feels "wounded" as a result of the abuse.

Lazio fans, likely responding to Bakayoko's controversial celebration after the Serie A meeting between the two sides in April, could be heard singing racist songs about Bakayoko throughout the evening of the match, including around the streets of Milan before and after the game.

Some fans are rumoured to have smuggled inflatable bananas into the stadium, in order to further taunt Bakayoko.

La Repubblica claim the Frenchman no longer wants to remain in Italy next season, and he will reject any of Milan's efforts to sign him this summer. I Rossoneri have an option to purchase Bakayoko for around £30m, but he will flat-out refuse to move and instead return to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old endured a torrid debut season with the Blues last year, but has since rediscovered his best form with Milan. He has made 39 appearances in all competitions and has been vital to their push for Champions League qualification.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

A possible return to Stamford Bridge could be fantastic news for Chelsea, who are facing the possibility of being unable to sign new players this summer as a result of their two-window transfer ban.

With doubts around the long-term future of Mateo Kovacic, there may be a place in Chelsea's squad available for Bakayoko, and fans will be hoping he can return and continue his electric form in England.