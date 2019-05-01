Transfer Rumours: Sessegnon Prefers London, Saints Chasing Adams & Hammers After Defensive Duo

Today has coughed up a few more rumours to temporarily satisfy our respective footballing fixes. For another day, at least.

Ryan Sessegnon Seeking Home Comforts Ahead of Likely Summer Move

Tottenham have been put on red alert after Ryan Sessegnon signalled an apparent desire to stay close to his mum and remain in London when he (almost certainly) leaves Fulham at the end of the season.

The Cottagers are down and the likelihood of them keeping hold of their talented 18-year-old grows bleaker by the day. News of his plans only adds further fuel to an already exceedingly hot fire with Spurs being long-term admirers of the winger even during his Championship days. Now, the Standard are claiming a £25m deal should be enough to prise him away from his only club to date.

It isn't just the Champions League semi finalists interested, however. Oh no. Paris St Germain, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring the situation, although the player's preference towards London may prove a stumbling block. Because, well, none of those aforementioned clubs are based in London...

Southampton After Birmingham Frontman Che Adams

Secure your Premier League status after a superb turnaround from the new boss since taking over. What do you do? Sign a Championship player.

The Daily Mail claim that is supposedly what Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to do with the Saints willing to part with a fee in the region of £15m for Birmingham's on-fire forward. Adams has had his best season to date with 22 goals in the second tier, in a Blues' side that has struggled somewhat this term, points deduction aside. While Shane Long has seemingly finally remembered what a goal is having found the back of the net all of the sudden, the Austrian manager is still keen to add reinforcements.

Probably because he reminded himself that Long ended a 279 day goal drought in January, which came after previous wait of 325 days. Yeah, you can't blame him for fancying a new striker.

Steven Gerrard Targeting Andre Gray Loan Ahead of Next Season

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is once again hoping to lure a forward from south of the border to his Ibrox revolution, only this time aimed for someone (a tad) younger than Jermain Defoe.

Having found first team opportunities hard to come by with Watford this season, Gerrard is considering a loan approach for 27-year-old Andre Gray this coming summer. Gerard Deulofeu and Troy Deeney have been the leading men up front for Javi Gracia, leaving £18m signing Gray to warm the bench for much of the campaign. Nonetheless, he's netted in his last two outings for the club and is a regular feature as a substitute for the Hornets, thus leaving the former Liverpool man eager to pounce, according to Herald Scotland.

With Alfredo Morelos' future uncertain, Gray is seen as a viable replacement for the coming season.

Fulham Not Giving Up on Cahill

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results."

Clearly Fulham aren't big on their theoretical physicists, as they, yet again, will try to sign Gary Cahill from Chelsea in the summer. He didn't want to join them when they were a Premier League side, so maybe he could be tempted by the prospect of Championship football? Well, if at first you don't succeed...





The news is per Birmingham Mail, who also state the Englishman is not part of Maurizio Sarri's plans (no s**t) and set for a summer exit from Stamford Bridge. A stay in west London could work. At least he wouldn't need to move house.

Manuel Pellegrini Eyeing Two Defenders to Bolster Backline

In line with the club's new transfer strategy, where West Ham want to offer younger players smaller wages but for higher transfer fees, the club have earmarked a duo they might be interested in.





Football London state that Alaves centre half Guillermo Maripan and Olympiakos left back Leonardo Koutris are the two players in question, with the pair being the right side of 25. It is also claimed in the report that the Hammers will only have £30m to spend in the summer (excluding player sales), which begs the question why didn't they sell Marko Arnautovic in January?





Fabián Balbuena has had a solid debut campaign for the club, Issa Diop likewise, but clearly Pellegrini wants back up and doesn't fancy Arthur Masuaku, which, to be fair, nobody does.

Newcastle Cult Hero Gives Backing to Striker on the Club's Radar

FIFA's sixth-best player in the world in 1993 ought to know a thing or two about strikers, so maybe Newcastle should take note.

That's right, Magpies' target Jan Carlos Hurtado has a big fan in he form of Faustino Asprilla, with the St. James' Park cult hero going as far as sending the Venezuelan 19-year-old an Instagram message full of praise. Chronicle Live claim Rafael Benitez' side are long term admirers of the striker, alongside Marseille, Atalanta and Boca Juniors, who are also interested in the Gimnasia y Esgrima forward. The Argentine Primera Division striker looks primed for Europe, just hope and pray he isn't the off-the-field renegade his admirer was. And boy he was one.

Danilo Says 'Yes' to Inter Although City Put Brakes on Move

"Let me go, please let me go!"

Probably the conversation ongoing between Danilo, his representatives and Manchester City will sound something like that. The Brazilian just 18 appearances across all competitions this season and news of a potential exit has been surfacing for some time. As claimed yesterday by Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter looked the likely exit route, with further movement suggesting the player has indeed said 'yes' to the deal, at a reduced salary.

However, the Sky Sport Italia journalist claims (via Football Italia) Danilo's 'dream' is being put on hold with City eager to see if any better bids come in before the end of the season. Hold your horses kids, this could rumble on!