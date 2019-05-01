West Ham's Reece Oxford 'Close to Agreeing' Permanent Switch to FC Augsburg

West Ham academy starlet Reece Oxford is closing on a permanent £8m move away from the London Stadium.

The 20-year-old burst onto the Premier League scene four years ago when he put in a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium, keeping Mesut Ozil quiet during an unexpected 2-0 win.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Oxford was just 16 years old at the time, and big things were expected him of a result - but he has failed to push on since then, being loaned out in recent seasons to both Borussia Monchengladbach and Reading.

He has been on loan at FC Augsburg since January, and it's claimed by Sky Sports that a permanent deal is on the horizon, despite him making only five appearances since returning to the Bundesliga.

Augsburg sit in 14th place with three games remaining of the season, seven points above the dreaded Bundesliga relegation play-offs.

Question marks have been raised about the conduct of Oxford over the years, but many have still tipped him to reach the potential he initially showed when he first broke into West Ham's first team.





But with his career stagnating in east London, it's likely that he will need to seek a permanent move away from West Ham - with manager Manuel Pellegrini seemingly taking the Hammers in a different direction.

The Chilean's influence at the London Stadium has guided West Ham towards a top half this season, and they became the first team to win at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend after Michail Antonio's second half strike handed them a narrow 1-0 win.