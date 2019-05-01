Zinedine Zidane Names in-Demand Ferland Mendy as Ideal Successor to Marcelo at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has personally shortlisted Olympique Lyonnais full-back Ferland Mendy as the club's ideal successor to Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos will be in the market for a new wide defender this summer despite Theo Hernández's return on loan from Real Sociedad, as well as 30-year-old Marcelo falling back into favour under Zidane this season.

With Zidane brought back in to guide the club through their post-Cristiano Ronaldo rebuild, Marca report that the manager has told his employers to sign Lyon's Mendy at the end of the season.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Junior Firpo (Real Betis), Alex Grimaldo (S.L. Benfica) and even David Alaba (Bayern Munich) have been mentioned in recent weeks as potential targets for Real Madrid this summer, with current defender Sergio Reguilón expected to leave on loan.

But Mendy has been pushed to the front of the cue by Zidane ahead of the summer transfer window, with the 46-year-old desperate to sign his compatriot.

It's claimed that Lyon will demand between €35m and €40m for Mendy's signature this summer as they're already struggling to keep hold of midfielders Houssem Aouar and Tanguy Ndombélé.

Real Madrid have already committed to signing Brazilian teenager Rodrygo from Santos for €45m, while FC Porto centre-back Éder Militão will join the club for €50m at the end of the season.

Ferland Mendy, Militao, N’Dombele, Hazard, Jovic, and Pogba could be world class summer. Club needs to stop playing around and get moving. 1/6 done ✅ — B. (@BlancoStats) April 30, 2019

But funds are expected to be raised by shipping some players out before the start of next season, with the likes of James Rodriguez, Martin Ødegaard and Borja Mayoral all having their future in the Spanish capital called into question.