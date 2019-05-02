9 Teams Who Have Scored the Most Champions League Goals

The Champions League never fails to disappoint, and this season has once again seen the ball hitting the back of the net at an unbelievable rate, with 355 goals scored so far in Europe's elite competition.

But while the focus understandably seems to focus on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's personal battle in the competition, a team's proficiency - even if they've never actually won the competition - can often go under the radar.

Here's a closer look at the nine highest scoring teams in the Champions League.

9. AC Milan - 231

Just over a decade ago, Italian giants AC Milan were the team in European football.

The Rossoneri's spells during the 1960s, early 90s and mid-2000s have helped them climb up the ladder and to this day they remain the competition's second most successful team, winning seven European titles in total.

Although they haven't featured in the Champions League since the 2013/14 season, Milan remain one of the biggest clubs on the planet and for many years were the driving force behind the rise of calcio.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Kaká vs. Atlético Madrid (March 11, 2014).

8. FC Porto - 253

Portuguese giants FC Porto don't have the same standing at Europe's top table compared to other clubs on this list, but one thing that the Dragões can guarantee in the Champions League is shed loads of goals.





This season alone, two-time champions Porto scored 20 goals during their run to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Éder Militão vs. Liverpool (April 17, 2019).

7. Chelsea - 266

Chelsea might not have featured in this season's competition, but the Blues remain one of the most consistent teams to qualify for the Champions League, making more appearances in the group or knockout stages than the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

The Blues have reached the final twice in their history, winning their only Champions League title in 2012, four years after the heartbreak of a penalty shootout defeat against Manchester United.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Willian vs. Barcelona (February 20, 2018).

6. Arsenal - 281

While their London rivals have only had a one-year break from the Champions League, Arsenal are still trying to fight their way back into Europe's elite competition for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign.

The only team on this list who have never actually won the Champions League, the Gunners' consistency over the years has helped establish themselves as one of the best teams on the continent.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Theo Walcott vs Bayern Munich (March 7, 2017).

5. Juventus - 292

There might be a monopoly in Serie A right now - Juventus clinched their eighth consecutive league title this season - but they remain Italy's third most successful team in the Champions League.

With two titles, the last of which came back in 1996, Juventus are behind AC Milan (seven) and Inter (three), but only a handful of teams have featured in more games in the Champions League throughout its history.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Ajax (April 16, 2019)

4. Manchester United - 373

The jump from Juventus to Manchester United is quite a big one, and as things stand the Premier League giants are the only team to be sitting in the 300s for goals in Europe's elite competition.

The Red Devils have only won one title since the turn of the century, but they are England's second most successful club in the competition, reaching three finals in the last 11 years alone.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Marcus Rashford vs Paris Saint-Germain (March 6, 2019).

3. Bayern Munich - 457

It seems quite fitting that the Champions League's third most successful team is also the competition's third top scorer, sitting as the club most likely to break the 500-goal barrier next.

It's not been all smiles for Bayern Munich in recent years, despite reaching three finals since 2010, but their dominance in the Bundesliga ensures passage straight into the group stages and usually beyond for the Bavaria giants.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Joël Matip (OG) vs. Liverpool (March 13, 2019).

2. Barcelona - 502

Barcelona have won the Champions League twice since their historic season in 2009, a team which is often lauded as the greatest of all time, but just 30 years ago the Catalan giants were one of Europe's biggest teams to have never lifted the biggest prize in club football.

Wednesday's 3-0 win over Liverpool has seen Barcelona break the 500-goal barrier in the Champions League, and they're now favourites to win the competition this season.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Lionel Messi vs. Liverpool (May 1, 2019).

1. Real Madrid - 551

With 13 Champions League titles to their name, the only surprise on this list is that Real Madrid haven't scored more.

Europe's most successful team have made more appearances in the competition than any other side, and although their outstanding run of three consecutive titles came to an end in stunning fashion this season, Real Madrid are well and truly the face of the Champions League.

Most Recent Goalscorer: Marco Asensio vs. Ajax (March 5, 2019).