Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reaffirms Commitment to Crystal Palace Despite Top Six Interest

May 02, 2019

Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed his commitment to staying in south London next season, despite considerable interest from the Premier League's top six sides.

Manchester United have been particularly forward with their interest, seeking a replacement for the ageing Ashley Young, and Tottenham have also shown significant interest in the youngster to add some youth to their ageing back line.

But speaking after he picked up the Eagles' Player of the Season award as well as the Player's Player of the Season trophy, the youngster explained he wasn't going anywhere just yet. 

As quoted by the Evening Standard, Bissaka sought to confront the rumours head-on, declaring: “The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed.

“But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season. I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

After winning Young Player of the Season this time last year, Bissaka's acknowledgement as the outright player of the year from both fans and peers, as well as his awarding of the PFA Community Champion Award, represent an incredible ascent to the top of the English game.

And, speaking on this recognition, the 21-year-old admitted: “It feels good. It makes me feel proud to come away with three [awards]. As I say, I didn’t expect it but at the same time I am grateful to win all three.

“Obviously the dream was to perform well and stand out. To see that I have makes me feel proud, but at the same time it makes me hungrier for next season."

In an age where full-backs seem to be less and less defensively inclined, Bissaka has become known for his near-unrivalled solidity at the back, but he did concede he wanted to improve his output in the attacking third next season, explaining: “I would like to add goals and rack up more assists than I have this season. I will get that by getting forward, but obviously first I have got to think about defending.”

