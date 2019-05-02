BBC Launch New #ChangeTheGame Campaign Ahead of Summer Packed With Women's Football Coverage

The BBC have announced the start of their new 'Change the Game' campaign, that will see previously unprecedented levels of women's sporting coverage hit our screens this summer.

The new campaign all starts with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and West Ham on 4 May, and promises to bring an incredible amount of live sport to the BBC's various TV, radio and online channels in the months to come.

We’ve always championed women’s sport.



But now it’s time to change the game.



We’re bringing you more free-to-air coverage than ever before.



Read more: https://t.co/hNeyyXfWop#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/Ch0GSKOxHN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 1, 2019

Live coverage of the FA Cup will be available on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 5 live, and has been announced alongside a new deal until 2025 that will see the broadcaster continue to screen coverage of the tournament for the foreseeable future.

There will also be coverage of the Women's World Cup in France, with the hosts facing South Korea in the opening match on 7 June, followed by Scotland vs England two days later.

The coverage of the tournament will be spearheaded by Gabby Logan and Eilidh Barbour, with high profile names such as Alex Scott, Emma Hayes and Hope Solo among a host of female presenters and pundits who will provide expert analysis throughout.

In addition to coverage of of the Netball World Cup, the Women's Ashes and all the Women's Action at Wimbledon, the campaign also promises to celebrate a summer of women's sport with loads of fresh supplementary content, including Rebel Girls, a BBC Sport series profiling young sportswomen who have fought the constraints of culture, religion, gender, family or society to make it in their respective fields.

With plenty of free-to-air women's sport hitting the screens, then, it will be easier than ever to get involved and help #ChangeTheGame this summer.