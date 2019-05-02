Caleb Ekuban Eager to Make Trabzonspor Switch Permanent After Finding Form Away From Leeds

Leeds forward Caleb Ekuban says he wants to stay permanently at Turkish side Trabzonspor having impressed for the club on loan this season.

Following Marcelo Bielsa's appointment as manager at United, Ekuban was soon deemed surplus to requirements and sent out on a season-long loan to the Süper Lig outfit.

He has picked up eight goals and two assists in all competitions since trading the wet and windy north of England for the considerably warmer climate of Turkey's Black Sea coast, and has become a firm fan favourite in the process.

The Ghanaian striker has now revealed he is keen to make the move permanent. Speaking as quoted by Haber61, he said: “Coming here (Trabzonspor) was the best decision in my life. The club wants to keep me. I also aim to stay.”





According to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, talks of making the loan move permanent are progressing nicely and the deal could be announced soon.

Ekuban arrived at Elland Road from Chievo in July 2017. While the Ghana international failed to make an impression in Serie A, he arrived at Leeds off the back of an impressive loan spell at Partizani Tirana, where he scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances for the Albanian side.

Unfortunately, Ekuban failed to replicate that form in the Championship as he slumped to just two goals in his 21 appearances for the Peacocks.



Despite the Ghana international's improved form coinciding with his former side's recent slump, which has seen the Peacocks miss out on automatic promotion to the Premier League, Leeds appear to be quite happy to allow the striker to move on as they bid to reach England's top flight via the play-offs.