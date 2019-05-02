Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

La Liga champions Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday fresh off the back of claiming their 26th league title and beating Liverpool in the Champions League.

It's a crucial game for Celta, who sit just two points above the relegation zone with three games to play. Ernesto Valverde could opt to rest several key Barca players ahead of the Catalans' Champions League semi final second leg game against Liverpool the following Tuesday.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview for the match below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 4 May What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Balaídos TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee? José Sánchez Martínez

Team News Barcelona make the journey will an almost fully-fit squad, missing only Rafinha due to a long term circulate ligament injury. Ivan Rakitić and Sergio Busquets are both suspended, meaning youngsters Carlos Aleñá and Riqui Puig could start in midfield. Celta are without injured left back David Juncà who is out with a hamstring problem, while Turkish winger Emre Mor is sidelined due to a sprained ankle.

Iago Aspas suffered a shoulder injury during last week's draw with Leganés, though Celta hope their inspirational forward will be fit for Saturday's game. Predicted Lineups Celta Vigo Blanco; Mallo, Costas, Hoedt, Olaza; Mendez, Lobotka, Yokuslu, Boufal; Aspas, Gomez. Barcelona Ter Stegen; Semedo, Murillo, Umtiti, Vermaelen; Vidal, Alena, Puig; Malcom, Boateng, Dembele. Head to Head Record Head to Head Record





Balaídos has proved a difficult trip for Barca in recent seasons, the Catalans failing to win any of their previous three league visits. Celta managed two wins from those three games, the other ending in a 2-2 draw. Barça did, however, earn a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Celta earlier in the season courtesy of goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Lionel Messi. Valverde will no doubt be confident going into the match, being unbeaten in his 16 managerial league games against the Galicians. Recent Form Barcelona have made short work of their title rivals this season, currently sitting nine points ahead of second-placed Atlético Madrid. The Catalans have won their last four league games, and are unbeaten in their 14 away matches in La Liga. Celta sit 15th in the table, having endured a fairly miserable campaign. Recent results have been more positive though, with three consecutive home wins - their best home streak for over two years - easing their relegation fears. Fran Escribá's side have picked up 12 points from the last seven La Liga matches, losing just once in the process. Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Celta Vigo Barcelona Leganés 0-0 Celta Vigo (27/4) Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (1/5) Espanyol 1-1 Celta Vigo (24/4) Barcelona 1-0 Levante (27/4) Celta Vigo 2-1 Girona (20/4) Alaves 0-2 Barcelona (23/4) Atlético Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (13/4) Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad (20/4) Celta Vigo 3-1 Real Sociedad (7/4) Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United (16/4)

Prediction



