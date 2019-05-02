Celtic Launch New Balance 2019/20 Home Kit Inspired by Club's First Ever Shirt in 1888

Celtic have launched their New Balance 2019/20 home kit, with the traditional green and white hoops complemented with a polo-style collar as a nod to the club's first ever shirt in 1888.

The kit, created with the latest New Balance performance technology for comfort, breathability and airflow, is launched as part of New Balance Football's 'On To Victory' campaign for 2019/20, which is inspired by a line from fan song, 'Celtic, Celtic that's the team for me'.

Image by Jamie Spencer

A star above the club crest commemorates Celtic winning the 1967 European Cup, when the team known as the 'Lisbon Lions' beat Internazionale to become the first British club to lift the trophy. There is also a Celtic cross on the back of the neck.

"The new jersey is a great, classic design with a special reference to the Club's history. I'll be wearing it with pride next season, as will the rest of the Bhoys," captain Scott Brown said.

Image by Jamie Spencer

New Balance Football General Manager Kenny McCallum added, "The green and white hoops of Celtic's jersey are one of the iconic sights in football. We wanted to fully respect that here with a classic design that celebrates the Club's heritage, while also incorporating the latest New Balance design technology. I'm looking forward to seeing the Bhoys step out in it next season."

Image by Jamie Spencer

The full range of New Balance Celtic FC 2019/20 home kit products, including the home elite player jersey and home replica jersey, are available to pre-order now and will be available at www.newbalance.com/football, New Balance stores worldwide and all official Celtic stores and online at www.celticfc.net/store from 21st May 2019.