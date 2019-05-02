Chelsea Launch New Nike Home Kit for 2019/20 With Eden Hazard Prominently Featured

By 90Min
May 02, 2019

Chelsea have officially launched their new Nike home kit for the 2019/20 season, with a bold pattern added to the design that pays tribute to Stamford Bridge.

Yokohama Tyres returns as the primary sponsor, while Hyundai features on the sleeve.

Whether it speaks as to his future at the club beyond this season is unclear, but Eden Hazard features prominently in the first wave of launch images.

"We've created so many memories at The Bridge over the years, so it’s only fitting that we pay tribute to such an iconic stadium through the jersey," the Belgian said.

The Belgian appears alongside N'Golo Kante, Ethan Ampadu and Cesar Azpilicueta modelling the new kit, while Chelsea Women players Fran Kirby, Ji So-yun, Karen Carney and Hannah Blundell also feature in the marketing images.

The new home shorts will not feature the same print pattern as the shirt and are a plainer blue. As always, the new strip will be finished with Chelsea's traditional white socks.

