Eintracht Frankfurt vs Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri's Best Available Blues Lineup

Chelsea make the trip to Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final on Thursday, as they look to move one step closer to securing Champions League football next season.

The Blues have breezed through the competition to the last four, bar a nervy half in the second leg of their quarter final tie with Slavia Prague, but Eintracht should provide a stern test for Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea will be without Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday's Premier League draw with Manchester United and is expected to be out of action for three months.

Sarri has a few decisions to make throughout the team and here's how he could line up against their Bundesliga counterparts on Thursday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) - Conceded three to Slavia Prague in the previous round but Kepa has the most clean sheets in the Europa League this season (7).

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) - Azpilicueta should have recovered from clattering into an unfortunate Old Trafford cameraman and will start in Frankfurt.

Andreas Christensen (CB) - Sarri spoke to the media on Wednesday about his confidence in the young Danish defender, who hasn't missed a minute of their journey to the semi-final.

David Luiz (CB) - Luiz has only featured three times in the Europa League this season but Rudiger's injury means the 32-year-old is guaranteed a start.

Marcos Alonso (LB) - Chelsea's goalscorer on Sunday, Alonso gave Sarri a timely reminder of his importance to the Blues after four games on the sidelines.

Midfielders

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jorginho (DM) - The Italian is in line to make his 50th appearance of the season on Thursday.

N'Golo Kante (CM) - Kante wasn't his brilliant self against Man Utd, though he was recovering from a rib injury. Chelsea will need him at his best against an energetic Eintracht.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CM) - The 23-year-old made a poor 15 minute cameo on Sunday, but Loftus-Cheek is Chelsea's biggest attacking threat from midfield and should start in Germany.

Forwards

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pedro Rodriguez (RW) - Sarri confirmed Willian's availability after recovering from an injury sustained on the weekend, but Pedro is sure to start on the right of the front three.

Olivier Giroud (ST) - Giroud is the competition's top scorer with a prolific ten goals in 11 games.

Eden Hazard (LW) - The Belgian may be on his way out of Stamford Bridge but he will surely wish to leave the Blues with the gift of Champions League football next season, starting with Thursday's first leg.