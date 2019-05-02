Ernesto Valverde Warns Liverpool Could Still Stage Comeback in Second Leg Despite Big Barça Win

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has warned his players against complacency ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool next Tuesday.

The Spanish champions will take a 3-0 lead to Anfield after Luis Suarez's first goal in the competition this season preceded a Lionel Messi double.

However, the evening was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests, as the Barça crowd were growing increasingly restless following a series of guilt-edge chances for the Premier League side.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"They have had very clear opportunities," Valverde said in his post-match press conference, via Goal.

The Spaniard praised the performance of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made several important saves during the clash, most notably from James Milner and Mohamed Salah.

Valverde said: "It was a match in which they took control of the game at times and it cost us, but we were victorious against a very strong team.

"But this is similar to last year, when we were also three goals ahead against Roma."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 55-year-old was of course referring to Barcelona's exit from Europe last season, when they took a 4-1 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final against the Serie A outfit, only to lose 3-0 in the Italian capital to exit the tournament in humiliating circumstances.

Lionel Messi netted his 600th goal for La Blaugrana with a sensational long-range free kick, and Valverde admitted that his teammates are still amazed by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We know what Leo is, but he does not stop surprising us," he added. "He has pushed us to the brink [of the final] but we still have to play the second leg."