Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol on Saturday afternoon, looking to confirm second place in La Liga ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

With Barcelona securing the title last weekend, Atletico now know they will have to make do with finishing as runners up for the second season in a row - and a point away at Espanyol is all they require to achieve that.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The hosts are sitting comfortably in mid-table and victory for them could see them go as high as eighth, if other results go their way.

Check out 90min's preview for the match below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 4 May What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? RCDE Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports Referee? Jose Luis Munuera Montero

Team News

Espanyol manager Rubi has no new injury concerns following their 1-1 draw away at Real Betis on Monday night and is expected to keep the same starting XI.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

That means goalscorer on the night, Sergi Darder, is once again expected to play in a midfield three behind the forward pair of Oscar Melendo Jimenez and Borja Iglesias Quintas, with Espanyol set to play in their usual 5-3-2 formation.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is also in line to play the same team that started their 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid last Saturday, with the suspended Diego Costa and centre back Jose Gimenez still unavailable.

Costa will not play again this season so former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will continue alongside Antoine Griezmann upfront.

Predicted Lineups





Espanyol D Lopez, J Lopez, L Lopez, Duarte, Hermoso, Pedrosa, Sanchez, Roca, Darder, Melendo Jimenez, Iglesias Quintas Atletico Madrid Oblak, Arias, Savic, Godin, Luis, Koke, Partey, Niguez, Lemar, Griezmann, Morata

Head to Head Record

The two sides have faced each other on 38 occasions with Espanyol winning 13 times. Atletico have picked up 16 victories and there have been nine draws.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Los Rojiblancos won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, with Griezmann netting the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Recent Form

Espanyol have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last six games, although they have drawn the previous three.

They won the previous two before those draws, however they have not kept a clean sheet since February.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Atletico are also on an excellent run of form, winning their last four league matches in a row.

That run follows their 2-0 defeat away at Barcelona, which all-but confirmed that the La Liga title was going back to the Camp Nou.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games:

Espanyol Atletico Madrid Real Betis 1-1 Espanyol (29/04) Atletico 1-0 Real Valladolid (27/04) Espanyol 1-1 Celta Vigo (24/04) Atletico 3-2 Valencia (24/04) Levante 2-2 Espanyol (21/04) Eibar 0-1 Atletico (20/04) Espanyol 2-1 Alaves (13/04) Atletico 2-0 Celta Vigo (13/04) Girona 1-2 Espanyol (06/04) Barcelona 2-0 Atletico (06/04)

Prediction

Both teams now have nothing to play for which should lead to an exciting contest and Espanyol will fancy their chances of taking at least a point from the visitors.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, despite the title now being beyond them, Simeone is not the type of manager to allow the intensity of his side to drop and with the likes of Griezmann, Morata and Thomas Lemar in attack, they should have too much quality for the hosts.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid