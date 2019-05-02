Everton: The Future Looks Bright as Marco Silva's Young Stars Start to Prove Their Worth

It's not often that a manager can look at a game where his side were 2-0 up after 65 minutes, end up losing 3-2 and think: 'that will be the making of my side'.

For Marco Silva and Everton however, that appears to be the case.

Their defeat in those circumstances away at Newcastle United at the beginning of March looks to have galvanised the Toffees and led to a maturity in Silva's young side which has since seen them win four of their next six, including victories over Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The game at St. James' Park seemed to sum up everything that was going wrong with Silva's first year in charge on Merseyside.

A promising display was ultimately undone by immaturity and poor defending, which cost them another three points and saw them slip down to 11th in the Premier League table.

Everyone at the club has learned from that experience though and they have responded superbly, keeping clean sheets in five of their six games since then.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Fans who were becoming increasingly disgruntled are now excited by the future, and with good reason.

The inconsistency of Everton this season has been born of the change made within their playing squad.

The older guard of Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Theo Walcott have been phased out and young talents such as Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have played regularly.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It now looks as though these players are ready to take the club to the next level, having in recent weeks found the consistency required if they are to challenge for European football next season.

Silva clearly has the belief in them, providing a new contract for Davies, who he has also made the club's youngest ever captain, and giving Calvert-Lewin a run in the side despite him not being a consistent goalscorer.

Sensing that they are ready to start competing at a higher level, the Portuguese boss has also praised his players' growing maturity.

💬 | “Things are more settled, and the connections are coming more easily.



“The players know each other better and know our philosophy better. It is part of our process."#WednesdayWisdom from the boss. https://t.co/JKh0dAYbSv — Everton (@Everton) May 1, 2019

He has not yet been able to show it in England, but Silva is a winner.

He picked up trophies at all of his first three clubs and he will be desperate to do the same with Everton, a club who are desperate to bring back the glory days.

Everton have not lifted a trophy since 1995 and that is the next stage of Silva's, and owner Farhad Moshiri's, long-term plan.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

They have proved they can perform against the top sides in the division, they now need to show a level of consistency against those in the bottom half.

A disappointing 2-0 defeat away at relegated Fulham in April showed that this team still has work to do to prove they are ready to challenge the top six and get back to winning major honours, but the talent is there and age is on their side.

The experience of players such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman has been crucial in allowing the younger members of the squad to develop and their roles as senior squad members will remain vital to the side's development over the next couple of years.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Keeping his ever-improving players away from the clutches of bigger clubs will be key for SIlva but, if he is able to, he may be leading Everton into their most exciting season since David Moyes took them to the Champions League in 2005.

Not many would have expected it after the capitulation away at Newcastle less than two months ago, but now, the future looks bright at Goodison Park.