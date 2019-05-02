Everton vs Burnley: Sean Dyche's Best Available Clarets Lineup

Burnley make the journey to Goodison Park this Friday to face an in-form Everton team as the Premier League season draws to a close.

The Clarets lost by the slenderest of margins last time out, Sergio Aguero's scrappy effort bouncing a mere 29mm over the line to gift Manchester City the win. Despite the defeat, Sean Dyche's side have ensured their place in the top flight for next year, a strong run of results over the past month securing their survival.

The hosts were held to a stalemate away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, though they have won four of their previous six matches in the league. They sit in ninth place in the table, Europa League qualification still on the cards if they can hunt down Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here's the team Dyche could field against the Toffees for Friday's meeting.

Goalkeeper & Defenders



Tom Heaton (GK) - The England international was bombarded against City, facing a total of 25 shots. He made one outstanding stop from Bernardo Silva with the scores still level, parrying a venomous drive from point-blank range.

Matt Lowton (RB) - At 29 years of age, Lowton is now a well-established Premier League

player, with over a century of appearances in the division. A consummate professional and industrious worker, Dyche can always rely on his right back.

James Tarkowski (CB) - After a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad slipped agonisingly through his fingers, Tarkowski's confidence could have taken a major knock. However, he has avoided a downturn in form, continuing to shine at the back for the Clarets.

Ben Mee (CB) - A wondrous block on the line prevented Gabriel Jesus from killing Burnley off on Sunday, Mee intelligently reading the play before setting himself in the perfect position to deny the Brazilian.

Charlie Taylor (LB) - After coming through the ranks with Leeds in the lower divisions, Taylor made a switch to Turf Moor in 2017 and hasn't looked back since. Though not the flashiest of players, he can more than hold his own in the Premier League.

Midfielders

Jeff Hendrick (RM) - The Irishman is a tireless worker and an underrated passer of the ball, making him a fine fit in Dyche's lineup. He is another who is proving his abilities in the top flight.

Jack Cork (CM) - Into his third spell in claret and blue following two loan spells, Cork has found a place where he is adored by fans for his slick distribution and defensive solidity following stints at Southampton and Swansea.

Ashley Westwood (CM) - It has been a splendid 2019 for Westwood, the midfielder having found a rich vein of form. He has been a key force in driving Burnley up the table and expelling any lingering concerns about relegation.

Dwight McNeil (LM) - Still a fresh-faced teenager, McNeil was fearless against the league leaders, as he has been since being handed an opportunity in the team by Dyche. His purposeful dribbling, pinpoint crossing and the ability to glide past defenders mark him out as a threat to Everton's defence.

Forwards

Ashley Barnes (ST) - Liverpool supporters were desperate for Barnes to sink the Citizens, but it was not to be. With eight goals this calendar year he poses a very real threat to Marco Silva's backline.

Chris Wood (ST) - The Kiwi is a bruising, vigorous striker, capable of keeping even the greatest defences busy with his physicality and aerial prowess.