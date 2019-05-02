Filipe Luis Likely to Remain at Atletico Madrid With Talks Over New Deal Expected to Begin Shortly

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis is expected to remain at the club beyond the end of the season after having a change of heart over his role at the club.

The veteran Brazilian defender was due to depart the Wanda Metropolitano this summer after becoming increasingly frustrated over his marginalised role in Madrid, which began when he was left out of the starting lineup for last season's Europa League final.

PSG had been touted as his most likely destination, but with that move falling through, it now looks likely that Luis will stay put.

According to Marca, Luis and his agent, Jorge Mendes, will sit down with the club over the next few days and discuss the player's future in Madrid.

Luis will become a free agent in the summer if he cannot secure a new deal, but the defender is thought to have turned down a move to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, which may suggest he is prepared to accept a lesser role under Diego Simeone.

Like a number of clubs, Atletico have a firm stance on renewing contracts of players over 30 years of age, which was said to have frustrated the former Chelsea man, but he appears to have come to terms with the club's policy.

Luis has made 21 starts in La Liga this season, and Simeone has needed his experienced defender to cover Lucas Hernandez at full-back, who underwent a knee operation in March.

With Hernandez on his way out of Madrid after securing a £68m to Bayern Munich, Luis may become a more valuable asset to Simeone next season, even if a new left-back is brought in during the summer.

Stefan Effenberg on Bayern Munich's €80m Lucas Hernandez tranfer, to T-Online: "With the Hernandez transfer there is only one winner looking at the transfer fee. This is Atletico Madrid." #FCBayern #Atleti — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 5, 2019

Luis has made over 300 appearances in an Atletico shirt over two spells, winning four major trophies and helping them to the Champions League final on two occasions.