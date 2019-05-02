Jamie Carragher Fires Luis Suarez Warning Ahead of Uruguayan's Return to Anfield With Barcelona

By 90Min
May 02, 2019

Jamie Carragher has warned Luis Suarez to expect a hostile reception when he returns to Anfield for the first time since leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2014.

The Uruguayan scored the opener as La Blaugrana took a commanding 3-0 first leg lead during his side's Champions League semi final tie on Wednesday. The forward didn't hold back his celebrations, either, leaving some Liverpool supporters upset with his reaction.

That result leaves the Reds' facing an uphill task to reach successive European finals, needing at least three goals when Ernesto Valverde's side travel to Merseyside next week. 


Former teammate Carragher claims Suarez should expect a frosty reception on his return, with Liverpool fans finally experiencing what it is like to play against the forward.

"I don’t think it will be as warm as he would have hoped," Carragher told Viasport, as quoted by Metro.

"He was Luis Suarez. You love him when he is in your team and you hate him when he plays for the opposition. It was the first time he was in the opposition and I don’t think Liverpool fans will have liked him."

Having scored 82 goals in just 133 appearances for Liverpool, the 32-year-old was lauded as one of the best Premier League strikers the club has seen, coming desperately close to guiding them to a league title during the 2013/14 season.

Nevertheless, Carragher reiterated that the Barcelona striker will need to think twice about the welcoming he will receive, despite his excellent goalscoring exploits throughout his four years with the club.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He added: "I don’t think it will be the hero homecoming he will be hoping for."

      Modal message