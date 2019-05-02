Jan Vertonghen Ruled Out of Tottenham's Clash With Bournemouth Ahead of Neurologist Visit

Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen will not feature for the club against Bournemouth this weekend as they continue to monitor his progress recovering from a head injury he picked up in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old clashed heads with his teammate Toby Alderweireld in the latter stages of the first half against Ajax, suffering a severe cut on the bridge of his nose and being visibly dazed by the accidental collision.

Vertonghen tried to continue but eventually had to come off when he disturbingly struggled with the use of his legs, and it's now been confirmed that the Belgium international will now miss the club's match against Bournemouth this weekend.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"All available video footage was relayed to our on-pitch medical team and they were able to confirm that he had suffered no loss of consciousness," Tottenham said in a statement on Wednesday evening, quoted by The Guardian.

"[Vertonghen then] informed medical staff that symptoms were developing suddenly and that he no longer felt stable standing up."

Tottenham are also sending Vertonghen to see a neurologist, following initial tests earlier this week which didn't show any serious problems.

Not the way I wanted the game to go last night. Feeling ok today. Thanks to both sets of fans for the positive messages 👍 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/I9l4GaBznX — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) May 1, 2019

It hasn't been confirmed if Vertonghen will be available for Tottenham's second leg against Ajax in midweek, but many expect that the veteran defender will not have the chance to return to the Amsterdam Arena as a precaution.

Vertonghen, one of a quartet of players in north London who used to play for Ajax, spent nine years on the books in Amsterdam before leaving to join Tottenham in 2012.

He made 220 appearances for de Godenzonen during his time at the club, having a direct involvement in 39 goals, as well as winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles between 2010 and 2012.