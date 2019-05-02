Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham Confirm Defender Did Not Suffer Concussion Against Ajax

By 90Min
May 02, 2019

Tottenham have released a statement revealing that, following a review from an independent neurologist, defender Jan Vertonghen did not suffer a concussion during the team's Champions League semi final first leg loss to Ajax on Tuesday night. 

The Belgian endured a sickening clash of heads with teammate Toby Alderweireld but, after undergoing a substantial patch-up job on a bleeding nose, he was allowed to re-enter the field. 

However, moments later, Vertonghen took himself wearily to the touchline, where he appeared to retch several times while struggling to stay stable on his feet. This lead to plenty of calls of negligence on the part of the Spurs' medical staff, especially after the referee and his officials appeared skeptical when learning the centre back would return to the field. 

However, in an official statement on their website, the club revealed: "Following a thorough review over the past 48 hours by our medical staff as well as by an independent neurologist with special interest in sport-related concussion today (Thursday), it has been concluded that Jan Vertonghen did not suffer a concussion during Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax.

"The Belgium defender suffered an injury to his nose due to a challenge during the game which resulted in heavy bleeding. He was deemed fit to continue playing after an on-field assessment. All Football Association concussion guidelines were followed."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The club explained the centre back had actually suffered symptoms closer to a faint, continuing: "Jan was immediately withdrawn as a result of the player informing medical staff that symptoms were developing suddenly and that he no longer felt stable standing up. We have been advised that this was the result of a presyncopal episode, a near faint.

"The specialist has recommended that the player undertakes a brief period of rehabilitation before returning to training."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message