Jose Mourinho Aims Dig at Man Utd After Bemoaning Backing Given to Pep Guardiola & Jurgen Klopp

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appears to have aimed a dig at his old side by claiming he would 'love' to be at a club that backs him in the transfer market in the way that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have had at Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Mourinho seemed to be at odds with his Old Trafford superiors in the months that preceded his sacking after it was rumoured that a number of his transfer targets had been vetoed.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

It was reported that the United hierarchy didn't believe Mourinho's targets offered value for money or enough of an improvement on existing players at the club. It meant that instead of strengthening and kicking on from a second place finish in 2017/18, United managed just one major signing, with a teenage prospect and a third choice goalkeeper completing their business.

And where United are still operating with a number of players signed by Sir Alex Ferguson more than seven years ago, and other underperforming players signed by other managers, Guardiola and Klopp have seen significant squad transformations at their clubs.

"I would love to go to a club and be in conditions to do what Jurgen and Pep did," Mourinho told broadcaster beIN SPORTS this week.

Mourinho “When Pep didn’t like his four full backs he bought four new ones. Klopp has not won anything in 3 years but Liverpool still supports him” pic.twitter.com/1bb1QbebBL — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) May 1, 2019

"If you look at the team, how many of them were there when Jurgen arrived? A couple," Mourinho said as he commented on the Liverpool rejuvenation.

The Portuguese also referred to City spending record amounts of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy when Guardiola felt the need for new full-backs, as well allowing the ex-Barcelona coach to replace disappointing goalkeeper Claudio Bravo with Ederson.

"And when Pep was not happy with the full-backs he had and in the summer bought full-backs that he liked. When he bought one goalkeeper like Claudio Bravo and was not happy with Claudio Bravo, the next season he bought Ederson," Mourinho said.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"When Jurgen is [at Liverpool] and wins absolutely nothing for three-and-a-half years and he still has the trust, still has the confidence, still has the conditions to try to keep going and going."

Suggesting that United didn't know what they wanted and lacked the proper organisational structure, Mourinho declared that will not take another job, "without knowing exactly what the club wants and what the club has to give in terms of structure and the club objectives".