Jurgen Klopp Claims Liverpool Controlled the Game in 'Super' Second Half Despite 3-0 Barça Defeat

May 02, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised his side's performance in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, despite losing 3-0.

Luis Suarez's first half strike coupled with a Lionel Messi brace, including a stunning 30-yard free kick, gave the hosts a commanding lead ahead of the reverse fixture at Anfield on Tuesday.

However, the scoreline was harsh on the Reds, who missed several good chances to grab a vital away goal, most notably Mohamed Salah who hit the post from inside the six-yard box towards the end.

"In the second half, I don't know if we can play much better," Klopp said in his post match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"But they had one moment off the crossbar and the other goal is a wonder strike."

Liverpool caused the champions of La Liga problems all evening, taking three more shots than the hosts, kept more possession and even making more passes.

But the Merseyside club couldn't find a way past Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made smart saves from James Milner and Salah, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also let good opportunities slip away.

Klopp added: "How we caused them problems was outstanding and we controlled the game in the second half.

"Football is like this. It's about scoring goals, and they scored three and we scored none.

"Our performance was really good, the boys played a super game. But against Barcelona just a few opportunities can be enough.

"I was happy with the performance, not too happy with the result. That's football. It was a hard result - but we have to accept it."

