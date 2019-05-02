Juventus vs Torino: Massimiliano Allegri's Best Available Bianconeri Lineup

Juventus host Torino this Friday as the 200th Derby della Mole is set to commence at the Allianz Stadium.

The hosts have recently claimed their eighth consecutive Scudetto but go into this game with a chip on their shoulders, winning only one of their last three games. The Bianconeri's poor recent form has made the last four fixtures of the season vital for the future of Allegri's position at the club.

Meanwhile their opposition, Torino, come into this game at the best possible time. They're unbeaten in six, and most recently put Champions League hopefuls Milan to the sword in a dominant 2-0 victory on Sunday. They're currently seventh in the league, so these final four games are crucial if their Champions League dreams are to become a reality.

Here's how Allegri could line up his side for the anticipated Serie A clash:

Goalkeeper & Defenders



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Wojciech Szczesny (GK) - The 29-year old ex-Arsenal shot-stopper has proven himself to be a worthy replacement for Gianluigi Buffon, keeping 11 clean sheets this season.

Joao Cancelo (RB) - Cancelo has been a solid all-round player for Juventus this season, solidifying the back line but also contributing offensively - he's been involved in six goals this season.

Giorgio Chiellini (CB) - One of the greatest defenders in world football for the past decade, and yet he doesn't show any sign of slowing down. His strength with and without the ball truly makes him one of the greatest defensive titans the footballing world has seen.

Leonardo Bonucci (CB) - Since re-signing for Juventus from Milan at the start of this year, Bonucci has proven why he made it into the FIFPro 2017 Team of the Year. His superb defensive, play-making and technical skills shine through every time he plays.

Alex Sandro (LB) - Sandro is a doubt for this game after suffering a fractured toe against Inter. But if he does get the nod, Torino may struggle to cope with him, as he's a force offensively and defensively and has proven himself to be one of the best wing-backs in the world.

Midfielders

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juan Cuadrado (RM) - Cuadrado struggled to leave any tangible marks on the Premier League back when he was playing for Chelsea. But since his move to the Allianz Stadium Cuadrado has been reborn, he's capable of playing any position on the right side of the pitch and his electrifying pace makes him a nightmare for any defender.

Emre Can (CM) - With 87% pass accuracy this season Can has proven himself to be a world-class midfielder since his transfer from Liverpool. He anchors the midfield and commences many of Juventus' counter attacks.

Miralem Pjanic (CM) - Pjanic has been a main-stay in the Bianconeri's midfield all season, playing in 28 of Juve's games in Serie A. He's only scored two goals this season in the league, but he excels with his passing ability, maintaining an accuracy rate of 92%.

Blaise Matuidi (CM) - Matuidi has been employed on the left flank this season but still mainly plays as a central midfielder. Whilst the rest of the midfield push up, Matuidi stays back and prevents any successful counter attacks.

Forwards

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) - Spearheading Juventus' attack is one of the best players in world football. Many critics said Ronaldo wouldn't suit the style of play of the Italian league and predicted that he would flop, but he's proven his critics wrong. Scoring 20 goals already in his first season in Serie A, Ronaldo has shown why he's one of the world's greatest.

Moise Kean (ST) - Due to the injury crisis Juventus is facing at the moment they have had to turn their heads to 19-year-old Kean. Since bursting onto the scene earlier on in the league, Kean has made quite an impression, scoring six goals in ten games and earning himself a call up to the Italian national team.