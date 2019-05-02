Leicester City's 2016 Title-Winning Squad: What Happened Next?

Leicester City, the champions of England. It wasn't even an impossible dream at the start of the 2015/16 Premier League season, so much so though that the bookies rated the Foxes chances of winning the title at 5000/1.

Claudio Ranieri's arrival in the summer was hardly an inspiring appointment either, considering Leicester City were coming into the season with Premier League survival as the club's main objective, anything else was just a bonus.

But somehow, the managerial 'Tinkerman' turned his squad of cast-offs from bigger clubs, former non-league players and unknown stars from small teams in France into Premier League champions, a title which was confirmed three years ago to the day.

Here's a look at that Leicester City side which shook the very foundations of the modern game and became just the sixth team to ever win the biggest prize in domestic football, the Premier League.

GK. Kasper Schmeichel

Having joined Leicester City some five years before following in his dad's footsteps by becoming a Premier League champion, Kasper Schmeichel conceded just 36 goals during the 2015/16 campaign.





The now 32-year-old is still Leicester's number one in between the sticks at the King Power Stadium, and he's gone on to make 332 appearances for the club across all competitions.

RB. Danny Simpson

Former Manchester United youth prospect Danny Simpson will see a five-year spell at Leicester City come to an end this summer as he prepares to become a free agent.





Despite being a vital part of their squad over the years, Simpson has made just five appearances this season after losing his place in the starting lineup to Portuguese full-back Ricardo Pereira.

CB. Robert Huth

How exactly Rob Huth turned Leicester City into Premier League champions during his first full season with the club - he was on loan during the second half of the 2014/15 campaign - remains a mystery, but his arrival helped turn the club's fortunes around forever.





Huth saw out the remainder of his contract at the King Power Stadium before retiring last summer. He made 322 appearances in the Premier League during his career, becoming a league champion three times.

CB. Wes Morgan

Leicester City's title-winning captain was set to leave the club at the end of this season, but the 35-year-old signed a one-year contract extension following Brendan Rodgers arrival as their new manager.





Wes Morgan continues to remain an important part of their squad and he's made 22 appearances this season, scoring winning goals in Leicester's recent victories over Burnley and Bournemouth.

LB. Christian Fuchs

If you're looking for the dictionary definition of a fan favourite, the Christian Fuchs fits the bill perfectly.





The former Austria international was among the handful of players who helped transform Leicester City into Premier League champions during his first season with the club.





With Ben Chilwell now the preferred choice at left back for Leicester, Fuchs will be allowed to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season and it's been speculated that he will join an MLS side this summer.

RM. Riyad Mahrez

Signed from French side Le Havre while Leicester City were still playing in the Championship, Riyad Mahrez went on to be crowned the PFA Players' Player of the Season during the club's title-winning campaign.

The 28-year-old remained at the King Power Stadium for two more years before convincing Manchester City to splash over £61m on his signature last summer. He's made 42 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 11 goals and claiming the same amount of assists.

CM. Danny Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater wasn't considered as one of Leicester City's top three players when they won the Premier League title, but the former Manchester United youth star was the beating heart of Claudio Ranieri's team.





He made 218 appearances for the Foxes during his five years at the club, but a move to Chelsea in 2017 has seen Drinkwater fall completely off the map and he hasn't made a single appearance under Maurizio Sarri since the Community Sheild.

CM. N'Golo Kanté

N'Golo Kanté only spent one full season at Leicester City, having joined from Caen in 2015 for £8.1m before leaving for Chelsea the following summer for almost four times that fee.

His performances during Leicester's title-winning season helped establish Kanté in the French national team and he's gone on to cement his place as a truly world-class defensive midfielder, winning the PFA Player of the Year in 2017 and World Cup in 2018.

LM. Marc Albrighton

He didn't grab the headlines like other players in Leicester City's squad, but Marc Albrighton's threat from set pieces helped bring another dynamic to their naturally counter-attacking team.





The 29-year-old is still an important part of their side and he signed a contract extension at the King Power Stadium earlier this year, something which will keep him in the East Midlands until 2022.

ST. Shinji Okazaki

Japan international Shinji Okazaki had never been the most prolific striker during his four-year spell in the Bundesliga, but it was his work off the ball that convinced the club to spend almost £10m on his signature in 2015.





Always playing with a smile on his face, Okazaki proved to be the perfect strike partner for Leicester City's top goalscorer, and he even chipped in with a handful of goals too.





Okazaki is among a number of Leicester's title-winning players who will leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer.

ST. Jamie Vardy

From non-league side Stocksbridge to Leicester City, via spells at Halifax and Fleetwood, all within the space of two years remains one of the biggest success stories in European football.

Jamie Vardy had always been a nuisance for defenders during his first three years at Leicester City, but even his 16-goal haul during their promotion from the Championship only made him the league's 10th top goalscorer.

But after surviving relegation, Vardy scored 24 goals in the Premier League as Leicester City became champions, and he'll continue to be firing in the goals for the Foxes for years to come after signing a new four-year contract in 2018. He is still an outside shot for the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018/19.

Other Notable Squad Members

Leonardo Ulloa - An important impact sub during the title run in, Ulloa stayed for the following season but saw game time increasingly limited. After a loan at Brighton, the 32-year-old is now with Pachuca in Mexico.





Andy King - The homegrown midfielder played another part in a great underdog story that year, as Wales went to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. He is currently on loan at Frank Lampard's promotion chasing Derby, but has seen his game time restricted.

Jeff Schlupp - The Ghana international, who played 24 times during Leicester's title-winning season, is now in his third season at Crystal Palace.

Nathan Dyer - It looked very much like a sideways move when winger Dyer moved on loan from Swansea to Leicester for 2015/16. Instead he got to play a cameo role in one of the greatest footballing achievements of all time. He is now back with the Swans in the Championship.





Demarai Gray - Gray joined Leicester as a teenager in the winter transfer window of the 2015/16 season. He has since made over 100 Premier League appearances for the club and played 23 times for England Under-21s.