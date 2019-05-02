Lionel Messi: Breakdown of the 600 Goals He Has Scored for Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi clocked up yet another huge milestone on Wednesday as his brace against Liverpool in the Champions League semi final saw him reach 600 goals for the club, an astonishing tally and testament to his longevity and unprecedented quality.

Messi's first of the game demonstrated his predatory instincts and football intelligence as he pounced on a rebound off the crossbar, while his second, goal #600 in the Barcelona record books, showcased flawless technique as he whipped a precision free-kick into the top corner.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Messi, who scored for the first time on 1 May 2005, has scored those 600 goals in just 683 games, netting an average of almost one (0.9) every time he steps onto the pitch.

Remarkably, in the club's all-time standings he has 368 more goals than the next most prolific player in Barça history, Cesar Rodriguez, who netted 232 times during his career in the 1940s and 1950s. Another Camp Nou legend, Laszlo Kubala, has 199 goals, but Messi's enormous tally, one that no other player will ever come close to matching, dwarfs them all.

Stats powered by Opta can reveal that Messi has scored 417 goals in La Liga, with 112 coming in the Champions League. He has netted 50 times in the Copa del Rey, a further 13 times in the Supercopa de España, five in the FIFA Club World Cup and three in the UEFA Super Cup.

In short, Messi has scored in every official competition in which he played for Barcelona. He has also scored against 76 of the 85 teams he has ever faced at senior club level, with Sevilla seemingly his favourite opponent after scoring 36 times against them over the last 14 years.

It is not something that Real Madrid fans will enjoy reading, but Messi's favourite stadium for goals as a visiting player is the Santiago Bernabeu, where he has scored 15 times.

Lionel Messi's Milestone Goals for Barcelona From 1-600:

Goal Date Opponent (H/A) Competition 1 1 May 2005 Albacete (H) La Liga 100 16 January 2010 Sevilla (H) La Liga 200 1 November 2011 Viktoria Plzen (A) Champions League 300 16 February 2013 Granada (A) La Liga 400 18 April 2015 Valencia (H) La Liga 500 23 April 2017 Real Madrid (A) La Liga 600 1 May 2019 Liverpool (H) Champions League

In terms of the breakdown of how he has scored his goals, Messi has bagged a considerable 491 (82%) with his stronger left foot. His weaker right foot accounts for 85 goals (14%), while he has scored 22 headers (4%) and just two by other means.

Of the 600, 501 have been scored inside the penalty area and 99 from outside. Within those numbers, there have been 42 direct free kicks, as on Wednesday night, and 70 penalties.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Still more than a month shy of his 32nd birthday, Messi potentially has a number of years left at the top of his game and could yet reach more incredible milestones before he calls it a day on an incredible career.