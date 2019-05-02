Lionel Messi Plays Down 'Fortunate' Free Kick Against Liverpool as He Nets His 600th Barcelona Goal

By 90Min
May 02, 2019

There's being humble, and then there's Lionel Messi. Barca's number ten scored twice as his side hammered Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg, but admitted after the match that he was 'fortunate' to see his 30 yard free-kick nestle in the top corner.

The Catalan side led 1-0 in an even game going into the last 20 minutes, before Messi took things on himself, scoring twice to take his tally to 600 goals for Barcelona and realistically putting the tie beyond Liverpool - not that he would admit that. 

“We had chances to score more but we must be happy with tonight,” Messi told Italian TV, via Goal. “We are aware that it's not over as we still have to go to their ground. But we're happy with tonight.

“It was a very, very intense game. They're used to playing at that rhythm, with a very physical game, with a lot of counter-attacks.

“We're very tired now but we have to continue like this, also in the second leg. In the first half, we played well.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“In the second half, they were very good. They had some great chances. We did well to resist. I was very fortunate to find the corner with that goal. It was a beautiful moment. We have to be united."

Despite the comfortable victory that put them on course for a Champions League final, some home fans were still critical of Philippe Coutinho, who found himself subject to boos and whistles from the Catalan faithful. 

The captain was having none of it, however, quoted by Marca as saying that the treatment of the Brazilian by the Barcelona supporters was 'ugly'

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"This is a time when we have to be more united than ever, both as players and fans," he said.


"It is not the time to criticise anyone. The whistles against Coutinho are ugly. We have to be together."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message