Lionel Messi Plays Down 'Fortunate' Free Kick Against Liverpool as He Nets His 600th Barcelona Goal

There's being humble, and then there's Lionel Messi. Barca's number ten scored twice as his side hammered Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg, but admitted after the match that he was 'fortunate' to see his 30 yard free-kick nestle in the top corner.

The Catalan side led 1-0 in an even game going into the last 20 minutes, before Messi took things on himself, scoring twice to take his tally to 600 goals for Barcelona and realistically putting the tie beyond Liverpool - not that he would admit that.

Lionel Messi has now scored 600 goals for Barcelona



Liverpool are the 76th team he has scored past for Barca



Scored his 1st senior goal 14 years ago today in 2-0 La Liga win v Albacete, May 1st 2005



Has reached 600 senior club goals in 118 games fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/870GTkKiw2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 1, 2019

“We had chances to score more but we must be happy with tonight,” Messi told Italian TV, via Goal. “We are aware that it's not over as we still have to go to their ground. But we're happy with tonight.

“It was a very, very intense game. They're used to playing at that rhythm, with a very physical game, with a lot of counter-attacks.

“We're very tired now but we have to continue like this, also in the second leg. In the first half, we played well.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“In the second half, they were very good. They had some great chances. We did well to resist. I was very fortunate to find the corner with that goal. It was a beautiful moment. We have to be united."

Despite the comfortable victory that put them on course for a Champions League final, some home fans were still critical of Philippe Coutinho, who found himself subject to boos and whistles from the Catalan faithful.

The captain was having none of it, however, quoted by Marca as saying that the treatment of the Brazilian by the Barcelona supporters was 'ugly'

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"This is a time when we have to be more united than ever, both as players and fans," he said.





"It is not the time to criticise anyone. The whistles against Coutinho are ugly. We have to be together."