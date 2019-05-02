Liverpool to Receive Huge Cash Boost Worth Almost £100m After Successful Champions League Campaign

Liverpool could be set for a huge cash boost worth up to a potential £96m ahead of the summer transfer window following the club's exploits in this season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has guided his side to the semi final stage for the second year running, although their hopes of reaching a successive final hangs by a thread following a crushing 3-0 first leg defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Jürgen Klopp reflects on the details of tonight's game, where the result leaves his side’s chances of reaching the final, and more...https://t.co/R2buPeZjBG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2019

However, regardless of whether they can turn their tie around, Liverpool could be set for a major injection of cash for the coming summer window after notable football finance writer SwissRamble broke down the earnings that this season’s Champions League is offering on Twitter - and exactly how much the Reds could be set to pocket.





Last season, Liverpool earned £69.8m from the competition. It was broken down into £33.8m worth prize money, £25.1m coming from TV money with a further £10.9m coming from the base participation rate.

UEFA have made changes this year however, altering the way the Champions League money is split, with Klopp's side already earning more this season than they did from the previous campaign. The total prize money on offer from this year’s tournament is up by staggering 54% from £1.090 billion to £1.675 billion.





Furthermore, UEFA are also now using their own coefficient as a distribution method for the first time, which ranks clubs based on their performances in UEFA tournaments over the past decade and provides them with earnings accordingly. Interestingly, that has meant both Manchester United and Manchester City have scooped more money than Liverpool this season, despite being eliminated in the quarter finals.

With the £75m signing of Virgil van Dijk and near-£70m acquisition of Alisson in recent windows, it offers the club the opportunity to continue bringing in some of the most sought after talents in football, and equally allowing them to shell out cash on big transfer fees and wages.