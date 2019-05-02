Liverpool Unveil New Training Kit Emblazoned With Fresh AXA Sponsor

By 90Min
May 02, 2019

Liverpool have unveiled a brand new training kit for the 2019/20 season, emblazoned with a new brand new sponsor: AXA. 

The French multinational corporation struck up an agreement with the Premier League club last October, becoming their first official global insurance partners. Part of this deal involved sponsorship of the club's forthcoming training kits, with this now realised going into the 2019/20 season.

The shirts are available for pre-order on the club's official online store, ahead of their official release on Thursday 9 May, timed with the release of the club's official home kit for next season. 

The training kit batch includes a stylish new shirt with a beguiling pattern, tracksuit tops, tracksuit bottoms, jackets, polo shirts and sleeveless hoodies. 

The description on the store of the Reds On Pitch Jersey reads: "Train hard and stay cool in the Liverpool FC On-Pitch Jersey. Developed with movement and agility in mind, it's lightweight, comfortable and engineered with NB DRY technology which helps wick moisture away from the skin - all you need to do is keep your head in the game."

Features include 'mesh panels' on the sleeve and shoulders, 'back neck darts' and 'New Balance Dry Technology for releasing moisture away from the body and fast drying'. 

As for the official kit, it contains a brand new yellow pinstripe design, in homage to the Reds' famous side of 1982/83, and has been dedicated to legendary manager Bob Paisley.

