Manchester City Beat Manchester United to Title of England's Most Valuable Club

Manchester City have usurped crosstown rivals Manchester United as the Premier League's most valuable club, breaking the £2bn barrier.

Despite the Red Devils also crossing the £2bn mark, the 2017/18 English champions beat out their Manchester counterparts by almost £275m, according to a report from the University of Liverpool's Centre for Sports Business.

As revealed by Sports Pro Media, the Citizens posted a value of £2.364bn, comfortably beating out United for top place, even with their £90m increase in revenue from last season.

After finally unveiling their new self-titled stadium in north London, Tottenham Hotspur grabbed third place behind the two Manchester sides thanks to their dramatic increase in match day revenue following their time at Wembley Stadium.

The report also detailed a growing divide between the value of the top six and the rest of the Premier League, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all breaking the £1bn mark alongside Spurs and the Manchester sides, while seventh-placed Burnley came in at £398m.

Speaking on this, the report's authors explained: "[The Top Six's] dominance of revenue streams is likely to ensure that the gap between themselves and the remaining clubs in the Premier League is maintained."

Those six clubs now represent 74% of the total value of the Premier League, with the overall value of the league falling by 1.6%, leading to a cumulative value of £14.7bn.

The program uses a model developed by Dr Tom Markham, a senior executive at Sports Interactive, the creators behind Football Manager, entitled the 'Markham Multivariate Model'.

It takes into account 'revenue, profits, non-recurring costs, player sales, wages and attendance figures' in producing the rankings.

