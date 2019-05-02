Mesut Ozil Insists He Wants to Stay at Arsenal & Has No Issues With Unai Emery

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has insisted that he is happy at the club, remains committed to the Gunners, wants to stay beyond this season and has no issues with manager Unai Emery, despite ongoing speculation about a possible summer exit.

Ozil has struggled to justify his status as the club's highest earner after signing a bumper new contract last season and has started just 19 Premier League games in 2018/19, while he has notably been dropped for a number of high profile clashes with immediate rivals.

David Rogers/GettyImages

It has led to suggestions that Arsenal could look to try and move their former record signing on this summer, although the player himself appears keen to stay.

"Absolutely [I want to stay]. I've got two more years on my contract. I don't know after that but I've got two years left," the 2014 World Cup winner told Sky Sports.

"Yes [I'm happy]. Why not? I'm 30 now, still got years in front of me, it's down to the club as well of course, but I've got two years here - after that I don't know what happens.

"No [issues with Emery]. Definitely not. There's always speculation, everyone inside knew that our situation is positive."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Ozil admitted that not being a regular starter, also partially the result of injury, has been 'frustrating', but knows that he must accept Emery's decisions. "The coach makes decisions which means you may not start but you have to keep going," he added.

Ozil was left on the bench for Arsenal's Europa League quarter final away leg against Napoli a fortnight ago, but he is expected to be back in the starting XI for the home first leg of the semi final against Valencia on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old could line up just behind strike duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Arsenal's team was supposedly leaked during training this week.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsey will play no part after learning that injury means he has already played his last game in an Arsenal shirt before joining Juventus on a free transfer this summer.