Newcastle vs Liverpool: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday night as the Reds look to take the title race to the final day of the season.

Just one point separates Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, with Jurgen Klopp relying on a City slip-up in the final two games to take the Premier League trophy to Anfield for the first time in 29 years.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

After Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, Klopp will demand an instant response against a Newcastle side with nothing but pride at stake.

The Magpies have, however, picked up seven points from a possible nine in recent weeks so Rafael Benitez may be out to finish the season strongly, with his future still up in the air.

Check out the preview for Saturday's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 4 May What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? St James' Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Newcastle are missing young midfielder Sean Longstaff and defender Florian Lejeune, who both face lengthy spells on the sidelines, while January signing Miguel Almiron will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Half a Sean Longstaff https://t.co/0grVActdqy — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) April 27, 2019

Jamaal Lascelles also missed last weekend's 1-1 draw with Brighton with a stomach illness but the captain could return on Saturday, while Ayoze Perez was forced off in the same game and could miss out.

Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold were named on the Liverpool bench in midweek, with both players expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Naby Keita's season is over after the Guinea international suffered a groin tear at Camp Nou from a challenge by Ivan Rakitic.

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu; Rondon. Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Head to Head Record

Unsurprisingly, the Reds have a far superior record against Newcastle, winning 84 games to the Magpies' 50. However, Liverpool haven't won at St James' Park since a 6-0 thumping back in 2013, with Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge both scoring braces.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This season's reverse fixture was also a resounding victory for Liverpool, winning 4-0 at Anfield thanks to goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.

Recent Form

Newcastle have two wins from three in the Premier League, with forward Perez in impressive form. The Spaniard scored every goal for the Magpies in April (five), including a hat trick against Southampton.

No player has more #PL goals than Ayoze Perez since the start of March (7)#BHANEW pic.twitter.com/XnXkwz3I9Q — Premier League (@premierleague) April 27, 2019

Liverpool's defeat to Barça brought an end to a run of nine consecutive wins in all competitions, with Klopp's side scoring at least twice in each game.

Sadio Mane is in the form of his life, scoring nine goals during that victorious streak, as he battles it out with teammate Salah and City's Sergio Aguero for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Newcastle United Liverpool Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (27/4) Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (1/5) Newcastle 3-1 Southampton (20/4) Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield (26/4) Leicester 1-1 Newcastle (12/4) Cardiff 0-2 Liverpool (21/4) Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace (6/4) Porto 1-4 Liverpool (17/4) Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (1/4) Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (14/4)

Prediction

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Their Champions League journey looks to be over after the first leg of their semi final, which might take the pressure off next week's return leg and allows Klopp to put most of his focus on the final two league games.

Newcastle have nothing riding on the match and with Rafa in charge, it's hard to imagine he'll be the one to stop Liverpool's title bid.