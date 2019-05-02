Neymar Will Be Available for €170m Next Summer Due to Release Clause in PSG Contract

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be available to leave the Parc des Princes once a €170m release clause comes into effect next summer.

The Brazil international has spent two years in the French capital following his world record €222m switch from Barcelona, where he's been directly involved in 77 goals in just 49 appearances.

However, according to a surprising report from Mundo Deportivo, Neymar will be available to leave for just €170m in 2020 due to a clause in his contract, which comes into effect at the end of next season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move back to Spain pretty much ever since he arrived in France. However, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has made it clear that he's unwilling to sell Neymar at any price this summer, amid interest from Real Madrid.

But as part of Neymar's current deal, it's claimed that he will have a €170m release clause that becomes active after three years at the club.

It's believed that he's becoming increasingly unhappy with his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, and those frustrations were on show when Neymar appeared to hit a fan in the aftermath of their defeat to Stade Rennais in the Coupe de France final. He is also set to serve a three-match Champions League ban for insulting match officials in the wake of PSG's European exit to Manchester United.

Neymar has most notably been attracting interest from Real Madrid, who are also keeping tabs on teammate Kylian Mbappé, as well as his former club Barcelona.

Although a €170m figure would still make Neymar's next move the third most expensive transfer of all time, it's a figure that isn't out of reach for La Liga's two biggest clubs.

A handful of clubs in the Premier League could also be interested in making a move for Neymar next year at that price, but planning for that move would have to come into effect this summer to continue to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.