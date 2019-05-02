Nike Announce Partnership With London Youth Games to Inspire People to Keep Active

Nike have announced they are partnering with the London Youth Games in a bid to get 200,000 young Londoners active through sport.

This partnership is just one of many long-term agreements that has over the years provided a pathway for some of the biggest athletes to come from the city, including Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Alex Scott, Dina Asher Smith and Mo Farah.

Image by Ross Kennerley

The London Youth Games currently reaches 140,000 young people across 33 boroughs in 30 sports and is London’s largest provider of youth sporting opportunities for more than 40 years. The goal is to increase long-term participation by serving more than 200,000 young people by 2022, with Nike teaming up to make the make the aim a reality.

To celebrate the partnership, Nike invited some of the city’s biggest names down to Crystal Palace to meet young Londoners including Jadon Sancho, Alex Scott, Julie Adenuga, Michael Dapaah, Jordon Ibe, Perri Shakes- Drayton, Tammy Abraham and Ryan Sessegnon.

A recent decline in youth service provisions, the increase in youth on youth crime and still unacceptably low levels of physical activity, it is a belief at Nike that sport should play a daily role in the lives of young Londoners and can be a positive vehicle for change.

Ready to get the next generation moving with @nikelondon.#ThisIsLYG pic.twitter.com/b9FnKZYR4r — London Youth Games (@LdnYouthGames) May 2, 2019

“Creating opportunities for every young Londoner to play sport is an unwavering belief we both share. This unique partnership with Nike represents a game-changing moment for London Youth Games and will allow us to inspire and enable more young people to play sport more often,” said Nicky Affleck, interim CEO of the London Youth Games.



Furthermore, Nike has also committed to a multi-year partnership with Virgin Sport to offer opportunities in sport to the borough of Hackney. Three other organisations have also been announced as Nike partners: Football Beyond Borders, Croydon-based Gloves not Gunz and London’s biggest girls-only basketball club, Love Basketball.

Image by Ross Kennerley

Together, these new partnerships extend the purview of 'Made to Play', Nike’s global commitment to get young people to live happier, healthier and more successful lives.