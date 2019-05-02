NWSL Week 4 Preview: Royals Look to Maintain Perfect Start as Courage Vie to Hold on to Top Spot

With three rounds of fixtures under our belts in this season's NWSL, we're starting to get an idea of how things could shape up come the end of the season, and the action is showing no signs of slowing down.

With each of the league's top three in action, we have four more clashes to look forward to this coming weekend.

Here's the lowdown on what to expect, and how you can follow it all.

Utah Royals vs Chicago Red Stars

Utah Royals recorded a 1-0 victory over Washington Spirit last time out, and sit second in the table despite only having played two matches so far, emerging victorious by a single goal on both occasions.





They're yet to concede a goal, and while win over the Red Stars would certainly cement their status as one of the division's frontrunners early on, doing so will be no easy task when you consider the form of striker Yuki Nagasato.





The Japanese forward won player of the week for her showing against Seattle last time out, scoring one and assisting another, and with three goals to her name already this season, she'll be hoping to help build on her side's own unbeaten start and leapfrog their opponents into second - or perhaps even first - in the standings.

A goal and an assist in @chiredstarsPR's 3-0 win in Week 3.@Yuki_Ogimi is the #NWSL Player of the Week as voted by @NWSLmedia! pic.twitter.com/nIshWdvGMO — NWSL (@NWSL) April 30, 2019





When Is Kick-Off? Friday, May 3 What Time Is Kick-Off? 9:30pm ET Where Is it Played? Rino Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT Live Stream (U.S.A.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.A.) NWSL website or app

Washington Spirit vs Reign FC



One of two sides to have played only two matches so far, Spirit have had an indifferent start to the campaign. Fixture rotation due to the uneven number of teams in the league means they sat out the last round of fixtures, but they fell short to Utah two weeks ago, and will be keen to return to the form that saw them brush aside Sky Blue in their opening match.

They come up against the team directly behind them in the standings as Seattle Reign - missing their captain Meg Rapinoe who continues to recover from a calf problem - who have yet to record a win this season.

They were disappointing in their trip to Chicago last time out, so will be hoping for better fortunes on the road this time around.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 4 What Time Is Kick-Off? 7:00pm ET Where Is it Played? Maureen Hendricks Field, Boyds, MD Live Stream (U.S.A.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.A.) NWSL website or app

North Carolina Courage vs Sky Blue

4⃣ goals in 3⃣ games to lead the #NWSL Golden Boot race.@crysdunn_19 is the April Player of the Month, as voted by @NWSLmedia. pic.twitter.com/iXQlZK2AwZ — NWSL (@NWSL) May 1, 2019

Sunday's final match sees the division's most exciting team so far go up against one of the early strugglers, with Courage looking to build on a blistering start to the season with a third consecutive victory against Sky Blue, who have picked up just one point from their first three matches.

Central to the home side's hopes of doing so will yet again be April's player of the month Crystal Dunn, who is the league's top scorer with four goals, netting in every one of Courage's opening three encounters.

Looking to keep her out will be Sky Blue's Kailen Sheridan, who is yet to keep a clean sheet with her side picking up their first point of the season in a 2-2 draw with Portland Thorns last weekend. She made an incredible save on the brink of half time to stop her side going into the break behind, however - winning save of the week yet again - so Dunn will have to be on top form if she is to keep up her goal-scoring exploits.

When is Kick-Off? Saturday, May 4 What Time Is Kick-Off? 7:00pm ET Where Is it Played? Sahlen's Stadium, Cary, NC Live Stream (U.S.A.) Yahoo! Sports website or app Live Stream (non U.S.A.) NWSL website or app

Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride

"We need to start stronger so that we have a better chance of winning." pic.twitter.com/mDzsCxWjU5 — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) May 1, 2019

The less said about Pride's start to the season, the better. Boasting a roster featuring some of the most recognisable stars in women's football - namely Alex Morgan and Brazil star Marta - they have scored just once in their opening four games, picking up as many points thanks to a 1-1 draw with Reign two weeks ago.





They have registered some terrible results at the start of the current campaign, with the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of North Carolina a particular cause for concern, but they travel west to face a Houston side who have themselves flattered to deceive.





One win, one draw and one defeat for the home side means this one looks hard to call - but with the star-studded visitors inevitably desperate to get a result and kickstart their season, it should be an interesting one to watch.



