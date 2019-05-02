Ryan Kent Reveals He Feels at 'Home' With Rangers as Winger Eyes Permanent Liverpool Departure

Ryan Kent is looking to take the next step in his career by making a permanent move away from Anfield, with current loanees, Rangers one of several interested parties.

A graduate of Liverpool's famed academy, Kent has been with the club since he was seven years old, yet despite impressing at both under-21 level, he has struggled to force his way into the senior team.

Unable to break into the Reds' first team squad but too talented to sell on, the young winger has been loaned out across Britain, as well as a brief spell in the Bundesliga with Freiburg.



Martin Rose/GettyImages

While Kent impressed in each of his loan spells - particularly at Barnsley, where he was named Young Player of the Season for their 2016/17 campaign - it is his most recent exploits in Glasgow that have started turning heads.

Shortlisted for both the PFA Scotland Player and Young Player of the Year award, Kent has been in impressive form this season, and has proved himself to be one of Steven Gerrard's more astute Rangers' signings.

The winger's six goals and five assists have helped Rangers in closing the gap on their bitter rivals, with the Teddy Bears having secured second place and already a point better off than last season's tally, with three games to play.

Fresh off the back of his most impressive season to date, Kent has not minced his words in discussing the next phase of his career, as reported by Daily Record.

"I want to kickstart my career somewhere now. I’m tired of changing clubs each year and want to settle down.

“Liverpool have been good to me but going back there each year and doing well in pre-season and then going back out on loan is a repetitive cycle."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

In discussing precisely where he would like to kickstart his career, Kent has outlined his desire to join "a club with ambition, that’s driven with its fans to win silverware.

"I don’t want to join a team that’s just taking part because that’s not going to get the best out of me."

This is a mandate that the youngster believes his current club, Rangers fulfil: “Ultimately the best players are winners with a winning mentality. I feel I have that and Rangers are pushing for that silverware.

“I’ve felt comfortable here, I’ve felt at home. The coaching staff and manager have found areas in my game to improve that other managers haven’t."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Kent clearly appears happy in Glasgow, and would not resent Liverpool allowing him to join Rangers on a permanent basis.

However, after such an impressive campaign, the Reds will unlikely to be short of potential suitors for the talented youngster, and with three years remaining on his current contract, Liverpool may well seek a fee that Rangers would be unable to pay.

Moreover, Kent's recent performances and remarks may encourage Jurgen Klopp to give the young winger a chance with the Liverpool first team next season.