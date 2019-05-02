Steve McManaman Claims Liverpool's Alisson Disobeyed Jurgen Klopp in Barcelona Defeat

Steve McManaman has claimed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson went against Jurgen Klopp's instructions during Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona.

As the Reds desperately chased an away goal to take back to Anfield for next week's semi-final second leg, Alisson was instructed by Klopp to get into the box for an injury time corner but the Brazilian refused to leave his half on two separate occasions.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As reported by Football 365, ex-Liverpool player McManaman said in commentary for BT Sport: "Jurgen [Klopp]’s pointing at Alisson to get in the box as well, and Alisson just said no to him! Now he’s going. He’s been told no again. [Mohamed] Salah said no to him this time.”

However, Klopp was probably grateful for Alisson's defiance as the corner resulted in a sweeping Barcelona counter-attack, with the keeper in position to save an admittedly tame attempt by Ousmane Dembele to put the tie to bed.

Messi looking at dembele after that miss at the end pic.twitter.com/pjTOB7a6LJ — Tom Sawford (@TeamSugar180) May 1, 2019

For the second year in a row, Alisson will be playing a Champions League second leg against Barcelona with a three-goal deficit, having been between the sticks for Roma's astonishing comeback against the Spanish champions at the quarter-final stage last season.

Roma did have the advantage of having picked up an away goal at the Camp Nou before they stunned Barça with a 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The Reds had several opportunities throughout the game to snatch a goal, Sadio Mane and James Milner going close before Mohamed Salah smashed the post from six yards just moments after Lionel Messi scored a phenomenal free kick to make it 3-0.