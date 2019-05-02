Tottenham Join Man Utd in Gaining Promotion to Women's Super League Next Season

Tottenham Hotspur have secured automatic promotion to the top flight Women's Super League next season after Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa ensured they will finish the 2018/19 campaign second in the Women's Championship.





Spurs had been battling Manchester United for the league title earlier in the season, but promotion and the transition into a professional club is an enormous prize nonetheless.

🙌 WE'VE DONE IT 🙌



Tonight's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa means that we have now secured a promotion spot!!



👏 Huge congratulations to our girls who have been outstanding this season!

United had secured their own promotion last month. Both clubs still await the granting of a WSL license and checks to make sure they meet the top flight criteria, but there are not expected to be any problems or obstacles for either.

Spurs forward Jessica Naz score the crucial goal that gave the club the result they needed to go four points ahead of third place Durham with only a single game left to play. Amy West netted for Villa later in the game, but Spurs held on for the draw.

It marks a continuing rise for the club after earning promotion to the Women's Championship from the third tier Women's Premier League in 2017.

The club has already announced plans to take a modern step ahead of next by rebranding from 'Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' to 'Tottenham Hotspur Women', the latest side to ditch 'Ladies' for the more progressive and professional sounding 'Women' in recent years.

They will have the chance to test themselves and compete against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City next season, all giants of the club game in England.