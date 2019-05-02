Victor Camarasa Again Linked With Summer Move as Real Betis Consider £17m Sale of Cardiff Loanee

By 90Min
May 02, 2019

Cardiff City midfielder Victor Camarasa has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs this summer, including West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard has impressed during his loan spell at the Cardiff City Stadium and although his current club may not avoid the drop to the Championship, Camarasa could remain in the top flight next season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

According to the Leicester Mercury via Spanish outlet Estadio DeportivoWest Ham and Spurs are both interested in the 24-year-old owned by Real Betis, who are said to be listening to offers of around £17m this summer.

Manuel Pellegrini in particular is looking to strengthen his midfield and at less than £20m, Camarasa could be an astute purchase with proven Premier League experience.

Leicester City are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on the midfielder, who is currently Cardiff's top scorer this season with five goals.

Camarasa has been the Bluebirds' standout performer in the Premier League, with strikes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United proving that he belongs at the highest level.

He has become a fan favourite in the Welsh capital thanks to his role in Cardiff's valiant survival fight - a last-gasp wonder goal from range against Leicester the indisputable highlight - but Neil Warnock knows that it would be extremely difficult to sign Camarasa permanently.

With two games remaining, Cardiff are four points from safety and need a small miracle to stay in the division, with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on the final day of the season.

