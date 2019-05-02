West Ham vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

West Ham host Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a clash which sees two sides looking to maintain their good form having made big strides in recent weeks.

The Hammers are riding high after a massive win against rivals Tottenham last weekend, and Manuel Pellegrini has recently spoken about how his side have proven they can compete with the big six, especially when playing at home.

Saints have secured safety and can now finish as high as 12th thanks to two draws in their last two games. This run included Shane Long's fastest goal in Premier League history and a 3-3 thriller against Bournemouth last weekend.

With both sides full of positivity, here's a look at Saturday's tie in more detail.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 4 May What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? London Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Score/Gillette Soccer Saturday Referee? Stuart Attwell

Team News

Marko Arnautovic came off the field with ten minutes to go against Spurs after appearing to sustain a minor muscle problem. The substitution was thought to be precautionary and he should be available for selection on Saturday.

Carlos Sanchez, Aaron Cresswell and Manuel Lanzini are all back in training and in contention to take a place in the squad, as are Javier Hernandez and Jack Wilshere who were unused substitutes against Tottenham.

For Southampton, Stuart Armstrong, Shane Long and Ryan Bertrand all overcame injury scares to feature last weekend, but Jannik Vestergaard is set to miss his fourth game in a row. An ongoing groin injury which could require surgery looks set to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Maya Yoshida is suffering from the flu but could be passed fit in time for Saturday's game. The same cannot be said for Alex McCarthy and Michael Obafemi, who are both out with leg injuries.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham Fabianski; Masuaku, Diop, Balbuena, Zabaleta; Rice, Anderson, Snodgrass, Noble, Antonio, Hernandez Southampton Gunn; Bertrand, Stephens, Yoshida, Bednarek, Valery; Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Redmond; Long

Head to Head Record

These sides have met 172 times stretching back to 1899, with West Ham mostly coming out on top - winning on 76 occasions to Southampton's 50, whilst they've shared the spoils 46 times.

Pellegrini's men won the reverse fixture earlier in the season thanks to a second half brace from Felipe Anderson which cancelled out Nathan Redmond's opener.

His side have also failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of the last eight head to head matches, possibly a good sign for an red-hot Shane Long.

Recent Form

The home side ended a four match winless run last Saturday by becoming the first side to take three points from Tottenham's new stadium and also the first to keep a clean sheet.

The hosts have little to play for, but they have been impressive on home soil and are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches at the London Stadium in all competitions.

A strong end to the season could see them crack the top half of the table.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men have achieved their goal of Premier League survival and are managing to find the net regularly with eight goals in their last four games.The form of Shane Long has been key, with the Irishman managing four goals in his last five games.

Shane Long has more PL goals this month than Aguero, Kane & Aubameyang combined #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/GYHIuJIRdq — Saint Harris (@LHarrisSFC) April 27, 2019

On the flip side, Saints have conceded an equaliser 15 times this season after going ahead on 24 occasions in the Premier League, as illustrated in the reverse fixture.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

West Ham Southampton Tottenham 0-1 West Ham (27/4) Southampton 3-3 Bournemouth (27/4) West Ham 2-2 Leicester (20/4) Watford 1-1 Southampton (23/4) Man Utd 2-1 West Ham (13/4) Newcastle 3-1 Southampton (20/4) Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (8/4) Southampton 3-1 Wolves (13/4) West Ham 0-2 Everton (30/3) Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (5/4)

Prediction

With little on the line for either side, this has the makings of a pretty sluggish affair, although both managers will be looking to keep spirits high and finish in good form.

The likelihood of key players returning from injury for the Hammers could tip the ship in their favour, along with a possible relegation battle hangover on the cards for the Saints.