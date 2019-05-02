Why 2018/19 Isn't Just Another Glorious Failure for Liverpool Even if it Ends Without a Trophy

It is going to take a monumental effort to reverse Wednesday night's result. Something truly spectacular.

Liverpool left Camp Nou on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline that, on the face of it, makes it appear as if they were trounced. I mean, that's the same result that an exceptionally poor Manchester United side left Catalonia with just a few weeks ago.

In reality, Liverpool's performance warranted far more than they were cruelly served up. Jurgen Klopp's men played their strongest hand, but were dealt some harsh cards in return - and are now staring down the barrel of yet another trophyless season.

Defeat at home to Chelsea knocked them out of the Carabao Cup back in September.

One down, three to go.

A 2-1 loss away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in January had them bidding 'auf wiedersehen' to the FA Cup, as Klopp made his priorities very clear.

Two down.

However, despite some truly incredible form in the Premier League, they sit one point adrift of Manchester City in the title race with the Citizens boasting a favourable couple of fixtures to seal back-to-back league crowns.

Three down?

And now, a crushing first-leg result against Barcelona looks to have derailed a season which had been filled with such promise not long ago.





And that's (probably) four out of four. Another year of glorious failure.

That doesn't tell the story, though.





Following their unbelievable run to the Champions League final last year that was ended by the magic of Gareth Bale and the overly buttered fingers of a certain German goalkeeper, light quickly emerged as the club briefly threatened to fall into a pit of despair. The reason being, Liverpool were good again, really good.

If they had played that final with Alisson in goal things might well have been different, but alas, they didn't, and the club set about putting an end to further heartbreak in a summer of reconstruction.





The investment was substantial, surpassing the £170m mark, but it signalled the club's intention to move forward and set right the wrongs of the season before.

Scintillating displays in the league are more common than not. The Reds have the ability to wipe the floor with the opposition, leaving destruction in their wake.





It really has been 'heavy metal football'.





However, with such a desire, obsession even, to obtain silverware this season the club can be forgiven for training their sights on certain paths rather than others.

First up came the Carabao Cup. A home tie with Chelsea is by no means a walkover, but the team selection indicated a preference to sustain their challenge for the Premier League. Additionally, you can't account for the wizardry that Eden Hazard produced on the night. They were out, but it wasn't the be all and end all.

An away trip against the Blues in the league followed and they were neck and neck with City after seven games. Their priorities were evident. Positive results continued as they took a commanding seven point lead at the league's summit.

Their maiden defeat of the season to date came away at City in January, reducing their lead to four points, so a weakened side away at Wolves in the FA Cup following that was to be expected. With no top-flight title in nearly 30 years, this was their best chance. Liverpool fans would have agreed, the league title over a domestic cup, without question.





Losing to Wolves was still a disappointment, of course. You want to win every trophy you can, but prioritising the league is forgivable. It's evaded them for so long, they were in pole position to finally relive that sweet, sweet feeling. Furthermore, at this point they were in the Champions League round of 16, and if you're going to go for two trophies, it's those two. Obviously, it's those two.

Fast forward and their form in the Premier League suffered an ill-fated and poorly timed dip. Three draws in four league games saw their grip loosen. With City's majesty robotic and unwavering, they duly capitalised.

It's easy to observe where they are now and judge without scratching below the surface. Any candid onlooker would see elimination from both cups, a morally damaging defeat in Spain, and a title race that hinges on another team dramatically slipping up.

However, there's more to it. This Liverpool side could feasibly finish the season on 97 points, having lost only one match all season (away to the champions no less), and leave empty handed. They've treated us to outrageous football this season, 84 goals and just a remarkable 20 conceded would have won them the Premier League title on all but one of the previous 26 seasons.





The only exception being last season, when a certain Pep Guardiola side made history.

Which brings us to the point of Manchester City. Take them out of the division and Liverpool might as well have been handed the league before a ball was kicked. These two sides are a galaxy away from those below them. A quick glance at the league table confirms it.

This campaign City have just had that little bit more. And even still it's not over.

To begrudge Liverpool and say their season would be a failure without silverware would be harsh indictment on a club that is rightfully heralded among the finest in Europe at the moment. They could still win the Premier League and the Champions League, it's not beyond the realms of possibility, no matter how bleak their chances may seem.

Football fans around the world have basked in some otherworldy football from Klopp's side this season. They're on the brink of glory, no question about it. It could be a trophyless season, but there's a belief among the supporters, and a feeling of expectance among onlookers. Trophies will come. Eventually.

Granted, they'd be nice this year, I mean they deserve one, but good things come to those who wait, after all.