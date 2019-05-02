Wolves vs Fulham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

As the 2018/19 Premier League season draws closer to the end, Wolves welcome Fulham to Molineux on Saturday afternoon as the hosts look to try and secure a European qualifying spot for next year.

Whilst Nuno Espirito Santo's team look to creep up the table and keep eighth place Leicester at bay, it will be interesting to see on Saturday whether the hosts are well equipped to grind out another three points.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Fulham arrive on the back of three successive league victories which will give them a lot of confidence coming into Saturday's match. Unfortunately for manager Scott Parker, their recent good form simply arrived too late to save the side from relegation.

Check out 90min's preview for the Premier League clash below:

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 4 May What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Molineux TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Score Referee? Jonathan Moss

Team News

With both teams in good form, it would be a surprise to see either manager alter their starting XI too much on the weekend.

Wolves are fortunate to not have any serious injury concerns to contend with, and as a result have been on a sustained run of good form.

Fulham, meanwhile, may be without Denis Odoi after the right-back suffered a head injury during their 1-0 over Cardiff on the weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The visitors will likely be without goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as he continues to recover from serious injury.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota. Fulham Rico; Christie, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan; Chambers, Anguissa, Sessegnon, Cairney, Babel; Mitrovic.

Head to Head Record

This fixture will mark the 92nd competitive meeting between the two sides in English football. In the past, the hosts have beaten Fulham 42 times in all competitions, suffering only 26 losses to the London club.

In the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage in December, the two sides drew 1-1 and the points were shared - a draw is the best league result Fulham have achieved at Wolves for over 30 years.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The last time Fulham were victorious away against Wolves in a league game was during a second division, resulting in a 4-0 win in 1985.

Wolves haven't lost this top-flight fixture to Fulham for over half a century, which is sure to give them confidence heading into the game.

Recent Form

Wolves and Fulham come into the game on Saturday in good form, and despite Wolves having arguably more to play for, the visitors will not roll over and accept defeat easily.

Nuno's side are undefeated in their last three games, but have suffered a handful of disappointing results to lower league sides in recent weeks.

David Rogers/GettyImages

As for Parker's squad, having accrued an impressive nine out of nine points in their last three league games, it must be frustrating for the fans to see the side Championship-bound next season.

Here is how both sides have got on in their last five fixtures, in all competitions:

Wolves Fulham Watford 1-2 Wolves (27/04) Fulham 1-0 Cardiff (27/04) Wolves 3-1 Arsenal (24/04) Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham (20/04) Wolves 0-0 Brighton (20/04) Fulham 2-0 Everton (13/04) Southampton 3-1 Wolves (13/04) Watford 4-1 Fulham (2/04) Watford 3-2 Wolves (7/04) Fulham 0-2 Manchester City (30/03)

Prediction

Saturday's game could be vital for both sides if they want to continue their good form into next season. However, for Wolves' squad, it's likely they'll be more up for snatching a result.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be happy with his lack of injuries, but will be cautious in his approach to the game as he knows Fulham are capable of scoring.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The statistics would suggest that the visitors will struggle, but Parker's side will feel that they have a good chance of picking up a decent result.

The hosts should have too much firepower though, cruising to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wolves 3-1 Fulham