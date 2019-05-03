90min's Definitive European Power Rankings: Week 31

Following a week where:

- Ajax huffed and they puffed and they blew Tottenham away.



- Lionel Messi GOATed and GOATed and he GOATed Liverpool out of the Champions League (probably).

- Other things happened that weren't UCL-related and therefore don't cut it for the intro.

We have another edition of 90min's now-famous and always-definitive European Power Rankings, this time aided by the filmography of playwright, screenwriter and director-extraordinaire, Kenneth Lonergan.

Allez, Allez, Allez!

15. RB Leipzig (Re-Entry)



Boris Streubel/GettyImages

"Well, what I think you should do...is stop whining about this pathetic loser.”



(Analyze This)







RB Leipzig are back in the big time, baybee.

With Getafe, and just about every other Spanish top four-chasing side losing (a bit like their English counterparts), a space was open in the power rankings, and the lads from Leipzig snapped it up.

Now, you could take that above quote as a directive to a German fan/player/team who continuously moan about Leipzig's existence, or, you could add a comma between 'this' and 'pathetic', and say it's a direct quote from Die Roten themselves. Your choice!

14. Atletico Madrid (-)



Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"I can feel the juices rushing back to my balls as we speak." (Analyze This)







Last week, we accused Atletico Madrid of forgoing their destructive roots to become a team of freewheeling entertainers. Obviously, the players heard us loud and clear, as they slogged to a vintage 1-0 win over 18th-placed Valladolid at home - thanks to an own goal.

..And yeh, Diego Simeone definitely enjoyed it, and he has a storied history with Cojones so, you know...

Moving on.



13. Arsenal (Down 1)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Because...this isn't an opera! And we are not all supporting characters to the drama of your amazing life!” (Margaret)





That is essentially the answer to why Arsenal fans would be entitled to feeling fed up with Unai Emery. Yes, their Europa League form has been imperious, but that's what he does. Domestically they've been turgid, and the Premier League shouldn't have been sacrificed just for Emery's 'amazing [Europa League] life'.

If success in Europe's second-tier competition, regardless of domestic placing, was itself considered 'success', couldn't a certain Frenchman have delivered that year in, year out?

....



"I KNEW we shouldn't have left him! We haven't been apart in thirty-five years!”



(The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle)



12. Benfica (Up 1)

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

"The past is a torch that lights our way. Where our fathers have shown us the path, we shall follow. Our faith is the weapon most feared by our enemies. For thereby shall we lift our people up against those who would destroy us.” (Gangs of New York)







Yeh, basically, Benfica, the 36-time Liga NOS champions look odds on for a 37th triumph. The 4-1 win away against Braga, coupled with Porto's 2-2 draw with 10-man Rio Ave, may have just sealed it.



They can get a bit dramatic sometimes, but that's what they were trying to say.

11. Eintracht Frankfurt (Down 1)



Martin Rose/GettyImages

"I have to say, not being able to perform three or four times..'

'Eight times.'

'...Eight times, is not catastrophic.'” (Analyze This)







Not a terrible semi final first leg result for Eintracht Frankfurt, but not exactly a great one?

And it follows a run of 'not exactly great results' stretching back six games, with just one win amongst that barrage of losses and draws.

Still, they're still in the tie.

10. Chelsea (Up 1)

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"That just seems like an awful lot of extra paperwork.” (You Can Count on Me)







Not a vintage week for Chelsea, but then if you'd offered them two draws from two in these games, they probably would've taken it (which might say a lot?) In any case, they did their cause for Champions League football no harm.

Meanwhile, the will-it-won't-it nature of the proposed transfer ban continues. Why don't they just pack it in? In one door, there's a hoard of hungry youngsters eager to prove themselves. In the other, there's a load of paperwork just to get the opportunity to sign players who have a 50/50 chance of becoming the next Danny Drinkwater.

9. Rennes (New Entry)



ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

"'Bullwinkle, allow me to be frank.

'Okay, Frank. Allow me to be Bullwinkle.'

'I'm Cappy Von Trapment, FBI.'

'I thought you said your name was Frank.'

'SHUT UP, BULLWINKLE.'

'Okay, Frank.'”



(The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle)







Rennes won the French Cup! Which means, as well as lifting their first domestic trophy since 1983, they take Paris Saint-Germain's place in the European Power Rankings! Bon Jouer, lads!

And, it seems, like Bullwinkle, legendary forward Hatem Ben Arfa has bits, telling his former side that they are used to comebacks, cause, you know, BARCA. Nice going, HBA, you'll have a $76m star-studded flop of a movie made about you and a buddy in no time.

8. Borussia Dortmund (-)

