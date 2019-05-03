Alexandre Lacazette Voted Arsenal Player of the Season for 2018/19

Arsenal fans have voted Alexandre Lacazette as their Arsenal Player of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Frenchman has racked up 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, and has been a vital part of the Gunners' push towards both the top four and the Europa League final.

Introducing our 2018/19 Player of the Season... Alex Lacazette! 🔥



Big congratulations, @LacazetteAlex 👏 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 3, 2019

In a post on their official website, Arsenal revealed that Lacazette had picked up 35% of the votes from fans, following in the footsteps of last season's winner, the Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey.

The Gunners wrote: "The goals, the assists, the celebrations, the sauce: it has been some season for Alex Lacazette. If the mark of an elite forward is to make the difference when their team needs it most, then take a quick glance as Laca's campaign.

"Goals against Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Valencia only tell half the story, as do his assists against Manchester United both home and away.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"For while they underline Laca's status as a big-game player, it is perhaps more telling to look at when the majority of his 18 goals have been scored to understand just how important he has been.

"Take, for example, his first goal of the season, away at Cardiff. Toiling at 2-2 with the newly-promoted side entering the final 10 minutes, suddenly a chance presented itself and the striker made no mistake. Top corner. Three points. Job done.

"Of his 18 goals this season, 11 have given us the lead in a match - and we've gone on to win 10 of those matches. The outlier was the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates back in November, when his tenacity, composure and clinical finishing sealed a very hard-earned point. But it is not only what Laca has done in front of goal that has sealed his position as your Player of the Season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It is also down to his force of personality, his ability to lift the team and the crowd with a simple chase back to win the ball, lung-busting run at goal or threading of an eye-of-the-needle pass. Or the fact he simply appears to have so much fun, whether that's in shooting practice on the training ground or doing an UnClassic Commentary with Auba [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang].

"Football may be a serious business, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun. And Laca has fun, lots of it - but he remains a serious talent, and a deserved winner of our Player of the Season for 2018/19."