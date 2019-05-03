Brendan Rodgers vs Manchester City: Analysing the Northern Irishman's Record Against the Citizens

The destination of the title is out of Liverpool's hands, but the destiny of Brendan Rodgers could be to indirectly deliver a maiden Premier League crown to Anfield.

The former Reds manager takes his new side - Leicester City - to the Etihad Stadium on Monday night with a mere two games left of this season, their hosts currently a single point clear at the top of the table. It is as though fate has brought him to this position, a chance to make amends for the collapse he oversaw five short years ago.

With only a handful of matches to go in the 2013/14 campaign, Rodgers' Liverpool held a three point lead over the Citizens. Then came Steven Gerrard's infamous slip during a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea as the Merseysiders surrendered their advantage. It got worse little over a week later, Crystal Palace shattering hearts as they snatched a draw having been three goals down.

The situation is very different now, yet it is also rather similar. The 46-year-old has led Celtic to seven trophies before jumping ship to the King Power Stadium in February, whilst Liverpool supporters have fallen in love with Jurgen Klopp. Yet, just like in 2014, the Anfield faithful need Rodgers to help slay a mighty City beast.

History suggests the Foxes boss could be about to complete his redemption arc. Here's how he's fared against the champions over the course of his career.

Swansea (2011/12)

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester City 4-0 Swansea City

Swansea City 1-0 Manchester City

It didn't start in a particularly encouraging manner for Rodgers. He was bested by a Sergio Aguero masterclass in his first meeting with the Sky Blues, the Argentine inspiring his side to a 4-0 victory on his debut.

If that result concerns hopeful Reds fans, they can find comfort in the return fixture that season. Scott Sinclair had his penalty batted away by Joe Hart, but the Swans were not to be denied the scalp as Luke Moore nodded home late on to deal City's title aspirations a massive blow.

Liverpool (2012/13)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

A draw would do perfectly for Klopp and co. on Monday, and Rodgers claimed two in his first season at the Anfield helm. Martin Skrtel's bullet header and a sumptuous Luis Suarez free-kick were cancelled out by fortuitous scores from Yaya Toure and Carlos Tevez in the first meeting between the sides.

Six months later it was again 2-2 in a match featuring some memorable strikes. Edin Dzeko's simple finished opened proceedings, before long-range arrows from Gerrard and Daniel Sturridge turned the game on its head. However, Aguero proved to be the bane of Rodgers once more as he lobbed an audacious effort in from the tightest of angles.

Liverpool (2013/14)

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City

The Northern Irishman secured his first win over the Citizens during Liverpool's last genuine title challenge.





They were unfairly beaten 2-1 at the Etihad, Philippe Coutinho slotting home before a towering Vincent Kompany levelled matters. Alvaro Negredo's awkward shot slipped through Simon Mignolet's fingers to condemn them to an undeserved loss that would ultimately prove decisive.

The Reds exacted their revenge in a pulsating 3-2 triumph later that year, Coutinho rifling a first-time drive into the bottom corner after City had clawed back a two-goal deficit. However, it turned out that valiant display was ultimately in vain.

Liverpool (2014/15)

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City

The agonising failure of the previous year was compounded in the early stages of the following season, Rodgers' recruits going down 3-1 away to their fearsome foes. Stevan Jovetic grabbed a brace that night, Aguero wrapping up the points moments after taking to the pitch.

There was something of a consolation when City came to Merseyside with Coutinho continuing his stellar form against the champions. Dzeko responded to Jordan Henderson's rasping drive by sweeping under the onrushing Mignolet in a thrilling first-half, only for the Brazilian to fire an unstoppable, dipping shot over the helpless Hart for a 2-1 win.

Celtic (2016/17)

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Celtic 3-3 Manchester City