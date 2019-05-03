Cardiff vs Crystal Palace: Neil Warnock's Best Available Bluebirds Lineup

Cardiff host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, as they continue their desperate fight to remain in the Premier League.

With one win in their last six games, the Bluebirds will be vying for a victory at the Cardiff City Stadium. They currently sit four points clear of safety with two games to play, and if they fall to defeat on Saturday then their relegation will be confirmed.

Manager Neil Warnock is without Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson, Joe Ralls and Matthew Connolly, with Harry Arter also a doubt. However Aron Gunnarsson and Kenneth Zohore should be available once again, granted that they recover from their minor injury knocks in time.

Here's a look at Warnock's best available Cardiff side to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Neil Etheridge (GK) - Despite a tough season for Cardiff, Etheridge has been one of their strongest performers. The Philippines' number one has kept an impressive nine league clean sheets, putting him joint seventh in the Premier League with Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel.







Lee Peltier (RB) - Peltier should start on Saturday, as he makes his 21st appearance of the season. However the 32-year-old needs to go into this weekend's game with caution, as he sits one booking away from being suspended for their final day trip to Manchester United.







Sean Morrison (CB) - Warnock will opt for Morrison for one half of his defensive partnership, as they look to keep their first clean sheet in three games. He will be eager to add to his goal contributing stats against Crystal Palace, with one goal and three assists this season.







Bruno Ecuele Manga (CB) - Ecuele Manga will partner up with Morrison this weekend, and they will need to be at their very best if they are to avoid a devastating defeat. The Gabonese defender has played more than anyone else in the squad, with 38 appearances this season.







Joe Bennett (LB) - It should be Bennett to complete Warnock's back four, as he plays for the 30th time this campaign. The 29-year-old is yet to score in the Bluebirds' Premier League campaign, though a goal on Saturday could be absolutely crucial for them.



Midfielders

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Leandro Bacuna (DM) - In one half of a defensive midfield partnership, Bacuna will slot in front of the defence. Since joining from Reading in the January transfer window, he has featured nine teams for the Bluebirds and is yet to register his first goal or assist for the club.







Aron Gunnarsson (DM) - Despite a recent injury knock, the Icelandic midfielder should be available for Saturday. Gunnarsson has played well in his 26 outings this season, though it will be his final one with Cardiff as he leaves for Qatari club Al-Arabi at the end of the season.







Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (RW) - Cardiff will be hoping that Mendez-Laing can produce a decisive performance, as he looks set to start against Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances during the season, with one goal in his last three games for the Bluebirds.







Victor Camarasa (AM) - It's now or never for Cardiff's top goalscorer this season, as Camarasa must step up on Saturday. The Spanish attacker has five goals and four assists this season, and needs to deliver for Warnock's side at the Cardiff City Stadium.







Junior Hoilett (LW) - Hoilett will make up the Cardiff attack, filling in on the left wing. The Canadian has three goals in 30 league appearances for the Welsh side, with his last goal contribution coming with an assist in the 2-0 win over Brighton earlier this month.



Forward

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Oumar Niasse (FW) - It will be Niasse to lead the line this weekend, as he makes his 14th appearance of the season. However it truthfully hasn't worked out for the Everton loanee, who is yet to score for the Bluebirds since arriving in January.